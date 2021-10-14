Samuel L. Jackson Teases Nick Fury’s Return In Secret Invasion

If you discount Paul Bettany’s JARVIS evolving into Vision and Terrence Howard being replaced as Rhodey by Don Cheadle, then Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan are the only characters to have played a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first installment that remain integral to the franchise thirteen years on.

In fact, Disney Plus series Secret Invasion will mark Jackson’s thirteenth time donning the eye patch, but it’s also notable for being the first occasion he’s ever taken top billing. Picking up from where the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home left off, we’ll find the cycloptic head of S.H.I.E.L.D. keeping his remaining eye on any intergalactic threats.

Production has been underway in the United Kingdom for a few weeks now, and the actor has taken to social media to reveal the latest in a long line of fantastic custom-made t-shirts, with the captions making it perfectly clear how he feels about Thanos.

Familiar Faces Return Alongside Samuel L. Jackson In Nick Fury Fan Posters 1 of 4

As is the case with any in-development MCU projects, Secret Invasion remains cloaked in mystery with plot details non-existent. That being said, Kevin Feige promised it would be a showcase for Jackson’s talents, which is more than enough to sell the series to the fan base.