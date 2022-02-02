Samuel L. Jackson is busy shooting his latest Marvel Studios project over in the U.K. right now. The Pulp Fiction icon has been embodying the character of Nick Fury for 14 years at this point, but this latest production is special for him as it’ll mark the first time the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director has taken the spotlight for himself. Disney Plus TV series Secret Invasion sees Fury investigate an undercover alien invasion alongside Skrull pal Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

With filming rolling on for the past few weeks in the middle of London, we’ve got a range of sneak peeks at the show thanks to set photos. The latest give us a fresh glimpse at Jackson’s new look as Fury. We’re used to seeing the man of action looking well-kempt, with his eyepatch and leather coat, but in Secret Invasion, he’ll appear a little rougher.

In the newest batch of set pics, courtesy of The Daily Mail, Jackson is seen wearing a dark-green beanie hat, a grown-out beard, and no eyepatch, exposing his ruined left eye as he orders some food from a street vendor.

Samuel L. Jackson orders a kebab as bearded actor films his first London scenes as battle-scarred Nick Fury for new Marvel series Secret Invasion https://t.co/8LUpzWu8Bx — Tande (@tanndde) February 2, 2022

Further images from the set showcase a nice behind-the-scenes moment as Jackson and Mendelsohn share a hug upon reuniting ahead of filming beginning for the night.

Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn shooting scenes together for Marvel Studios Secret Invasion outside of The Savoy in London, 02-02-2022#MarvelStudios #SecretInvasion #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/1wyuEBWJOP — XRBishop (@CreamOrScream) February 2, 2022

Though they started out as enemies in Captain Marvel, Fury and Talos have apparently become good buddies in the decades since. To the extent that Talos pulled off a near-pitch perfect impersonation of Nick in Spider-Man: Far From Home. We’ll get to see that friendship play out on screen in Secret Invasion, and it looks like the actors share a similar bond in real-life, too.

Jackson will also be joined by long-term right-hand woman Maria Hill in the series, with Cobie Smulders reprising her role. Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir are among the MCU newcomers joining the cast, all in mysterious parts. Secret Invasion is either hitting Disney Plus later this year or in early 2023.