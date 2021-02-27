Sarah Michelle Gellar And Joss Whedon Reportedly Had A Strained Relationship On Buffy

Joss Whedon has yet to make a single public comment surrounding the wave of allegations dating back almost a quarter of a century, or even acknowledge them. Ray Fisher’s determination to see the filmmaker held accountable for his conduct on the set of the Justice League reshoots has opened the floodgates, and it’s hard to see how Whedon’s career can ever recover.

The Avengers director may not have given his side of the story yet, but a lot of people found the timing of his departure from HBO’s upcoming series The Nevers to be more than a little coincidental. After all, Whedon created the concept and was instrumental in the creative process, but he stepped down as showrunner long before the first episode premieres in April.

Charisma Carpenter, Amber Benson and Michelle Trachtenberg all came forward with their accounts of Whedon’s behavior during their time working on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and while Sarah Michelle Gellar hasn’t made any claims of her own, the leading lady was quick to distance herself from the matter, after revealing she doesn’t want to be associated with Whedon’s name.

A new report claims that the working relationship between the two had always been strained, to the extent that Gellar didn’t want to hear Whedon’s name spoken out loud in her presence. The Firefly and Dollhouse executive producer wasn’t as heavily involved in the day to day running of the show in later seasons, but it’s still telling that the star wasn’t his biggest fan even back then, and based on what we know now it looks as though an unpleasant working environment consistently plagued Buffy the Vampire Slayer from start to finish.