Sarah Paulson May Still Appear In American Horror Story: 1984

Despite the reports that Sarah Paulson will not be starring in American Horror Story: 1984, the actress says there’s still a chance she might make an appearance at some point during the upcoming season. While the news is definitely enough to get fans excited, unfortunately nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Speaking in a recent interview, though, here’s what Paulson had to share:

“I’m really excited for this season. I think it’s a really cool idea for the show this year. And you never know, I may pop up. You never know. No promises though.”

It would definitely be great to see the talented performer make a surprise cameo at any point throughout the next batch of episodes, but whether she’ll actually appear or not is just one of the many unknowns heading into American Horror Story: 1984. Aside from the summer camp setting and slasher-horror theme, fans really aren’t sure what to expect from the ninth season of the popular anthology show.

American Horror Story: 1984 Poster Pays Homage To VHS Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

One thing we do know, though, is that series mainstay Evan Peters has also said that he isn’t coming back, but if Paulson says she may return, it’s possible that he could as well, even if just via a brief cameo. In any case, Paulson will definitely be kept busy with work from the show’s creator, as Murphy already has the actress tapped to star in at least two of his upcoming projects.

In the new Netflix show Ratched, she’ll portray the iconic evil nurse from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and in the next season of American Crime Story, the 44-year-old will portray Linda Tripp, who infamously outed the affair between President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky by secretly recording confidential phone calls.

While there’s a good chance that Paulson may not actually pop up in the soon-to-be-released season of Murphy’s haunted series, this latest quote from her at least gives the fans something to look forward to. Even if she doesn’t appear, though, the upcoming season of American Horror Story certainly looks like one that you won’t want to miss when it premieres on September 18th.