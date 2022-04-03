Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders is winding down with its sixth season being the final one, but Knight is not abandoning British period pieces as shown by the new trailer for his next project SAS: Rogue Heroes, which is coming to the BBC later in the fall.

The six-part miniseries revolves around the origins of the special operations regiment. It began during the Second World War in Africa before evolving to be the counter-terrorism and hostage rescue group the world knows today. The piece features Alfie Allen and Dominic West and footage suggests it will touch on the adventures members of this branch of the armed forces end up experiencing.

We are a band of oddities, gentlemen and pirates.

SAS: Rogue Heroes Gallery 1 of 10

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

The work was filmed on location in the U.K. and Morocco. Knight told Deadline Hollywood today working on the piece was a significant thing for him, one he felt fortunate to do and allows him to show off creatively.

It has been a privilege to work on a project which tells the story of a band of soldiers who used wit and imagination as much as firepower to halt fascism across North Africa during the darkest days of World War Two. This is a war story like no other, told in a way that is at once inspired by the facts and true to the spirit of this legendary brigade of misfits and adventurers.

You can catch SAS: Rogue Heroes on the BBC this fall.