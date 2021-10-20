SaveDaredevil Trends On 3rd Anniversary Of Final Season

You can’t help but admire the dedication of the Daredevil fanbase, who continue to support the idea of the former Netflix series being resurrected and continued as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, long after Kevin Feige confirmed that he doesn’t view any of the former small screen properties as official canon.

It’s a strange situation in some respects, when the rights to the Man Without Fear reverted back to Marvel a long time ago, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have been constantly linked with reprising their roles as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk ever since, while countless rumors have claimed that the pair are either signed or in talks, with feature film and television reboots regularly touted to be in the works.

As of yet, absolutely none of the above has been proven factual, but that hasn’t stopped supporters from getting #SaveDaredevil trending again on the third anniversary of the Season 3 release, as you can see from the reactions below.

happy Daredevil season 3 THREE YEAR anniversary 🥲#SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/vt7BBX2HMO — sn0otchie #SaveDaredevil (@sn0otchie) October 19, 2021

The Devil is out. Season 3 of Marvel's Daredevil is now streaming, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/2UUUyyizIW — Daredevil (@Daredevil) October 19, 2018

Daredevil S3 gave us so much:

Some truly touching scenes with Matt & Maggie. ❤️

An incredible villain in Bullseye. 🎯

That extraordinary prison fight sequence..! 🥊

Matt facing & overcoming his fears. 💪

Happy 3rd anniversary! #Daredevil S3 #SaveDaredevil @MarvelStudios @hulu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/v1EX2nPLYM — Debbie Smith 💙 #SaveDaredevil (@debbiesmith890) October 19, 2021

3 years since Daredevil Season 3. The best superhero product of the century. @marvel we need to see Matt again, we ask you to #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/tCBpoyPZGq — j is back #SaveDaredevil (@darkDev1I) October 19, 2021

A lot of people are going to be very disappointed if Cox doesn’t show face in Spider-Man: No Way Home given the intense levels of anticipation surrounding his potential appearance, but if he doesn’t then it’ll be viewed as a major setback for the chances of seeing the Daredevil mythos carried on in new surroundings.