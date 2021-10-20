#SaveDaredevil Trends On 3rd Anniversary Of Final Season
You can’t help but admire the dedication of the Daredevil fanbase, who continue to support the idea of the former Netflix series being resurrected and continued as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, long after Kevin Feige confirmed that he doesn’t view any of the former small screen properties as official canon.
It’s a strange situation in some respects, when the rights to the Man Without Fear reverted back to Marvel a long time ago, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have been constantly linked with reprising their roles as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk ever since, while countless rumors have claimed that the pair are either signed or in talks, with feature film and television reboots regularly touted to be in the works.
As of yet, absolutely none of the above has been proven factual, but that hasn’t stopped supporters from getting #SaveDaredevil trending again on the third anniversary of the Season 3 release, as you can see from the reactions below.
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
A lot of people are going to be very disappointed if Cox doesn’t show face in Spider-Man: No Way Home given the intense levels of anticipation surrounding his potential appearance, but if he doesn’t then it’ll be viewed as a major setback for the chances of seeing the Daredevil mythos carried on in new surroundings.