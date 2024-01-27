‘School Spirits’ season 2 release window, cast, and more

It’s hard to make a series about death anything but a tragedy, but somehow School Spirits manages the task.

There are still plenty of difficult moments packed into the teen drama’s first season, of course, but its supernatural premise — that of a teen trapped in the afterlife and working to solve her own disappearance — is more than enough to turn sorrow into intrigue. That’s helped along by the wonderful acting skills of lead star Peyton List, who’s been on the receiving end of near-constant praise since the series first debuted in March 2023.

In the months following its release, season 1 of Megan and Nate Trinrud’s fresh series was popular enough to earn the show an official renewal. Season 2 is most definitely a go, but we’ve got a fair wait on our hands before we get the chance to see it for ourselves.

Where to stream School Spirits

Before anyone dives into season 2, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got season 1 under your belt. The first season introduces audiences to all the key characters, including the titular Maddie. Maddie is in the process of joining her fellow denizens of the afterlife in the first season when she discovers that she may not actually be among the dead. Cue a season-long search for clues about her disappearance, whereabouts, and future.

The season left off on a major cliffhanger, but you can always rewatch season 1 a few times while we wait for season 2. It can be streamed in its entirety on Netflix or Paramount Plus.

School Spirits season 2 release window

School Spirits was renewed for a second season in March 2023, but filming for the season was massively delayed by the dual WGA and SAG strikes. Now that terms have been reached, however, filming should restart within a few months.

One of the show’s stars — Kristian Ventura — noted his hopes that the show’s filming schedule will resume by mid-year. He told The Direct that he thinks the season could be filming by summer 2024, which could see the shoot wrap by fall. Given the production timeline of season 1, season 2 will probably be released in early 2025. An earlier release date is unlikely, but we can always pray for a late 2024 drop.

School Spirits season 2 cast

Photo via Paramount Plus

Much of the cast from season 1 has been confirmed to return for season 2. Favorites like Peyton List are guaranteed to return, and fans are ardently hoping to see more of Kristian Flores, Milo Manheim, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, and Spencer MacPherson. There’s also the question of who will join the already-popular cast — most notably Janet, a character whose presence was a constant, but unseen, aspect of season 1. Thus far, no fresh casting details have emerged, but we’ll update this article as new details are revealed.