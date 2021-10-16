Scream Queens Star Jamie Lee Curtis Talks About A Possible New Season

Jamie Lee Curtis addressed a possible new season of her former show Scream Queens during a recent interview with Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast.

Scream Queens was a show about Wallace University, a fictional college town experiencing a string of murders. Things take a turn for the worst when the Dean (Curtis) states the most popular sorority named Kappa House remains open for sorority pledging. The comedy-horror premiered on Fox back in 2015 and was canceled the following year after two seasons.

The reason behind the cancellation was because the studio claimed that the series struggled to find an exact audience to appeal to despite performing well and bringing in a younger demographic, according to Variety.

The show also starred Emma Roberts, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd, Glen Powell, Niecy Nash, KeKe Palmer, and Lea Michele.

Curtis, who was promoting her latest film Halloween Kills, out now, shared that she thinks the Scream Queens creator Ryan Murphy has accomplished all he wanted to do with the series in two seasons.

4 New Halloween Kills Posters Feature 3 Generations Of Strode Women 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

She said when asked about a possible third season, “I don’t believe so. I think Ryan did what we wanted to do with that. It was a weird and wacky group of people. It was a funny experiment in creating characters but putting them in another world. The writing was so clever. I made good friends. The writing was incredible for me, and I just don’t think [so].

In 2019, Murphy disclosed the only way Scream Queens could return is if the studio is interested in it. He told Deadline:

“I would have to say that the answer to that lies in the studio who made it. Obviously I work for Netflix now, but if I could do anything to bring it back Emma said she would do it, Lea Michelle said she would do it, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd are all in. So it would depend if Fox wants to do it. I think we’d all do it. I think we’re waiting for them to call us. I know the show is very popular and had a real spike in popularity on Hulu.”

The following year, Murphy shared he was working on the project, but no other information regarding the show has been released since then.