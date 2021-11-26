Scripts were never written for ‘Star Wars’ show ‘Rangers of the New Republic’

Once it became clear that The Mandalorian was merely the first step in an entire Star Wars universe being built and expanded on Disney Plus, spinoffs became an inevitability.

Ultimately, a trio of new shows were announced that would take place in the same timeline as Din Djarin’s adventures; The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. The former comes to Disney Plus next month, Rosario Dawson’s solo show has recruited Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader and Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren, but the latter looks to be dead in the water.

It was revealed back in May that Rangers of the New Republic had been put on ice, presumably because would-be lead Gina Carano was fired from Star Wars, and in a new interview with Empire, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy admitted that “we’d never written any scripts or anything like that”.

That’s a pretty fair indication that Rangers of the New Republic is no more, and while Kennedy did go on to say that some of the story ideas could be used in future projects, it just wouldn’t be the Disney era of Star Wars without at least one live-action effort being mothballed and ejected from the in-development slate.