Everything We Know About Season 5 Of Netflix’s Money Heist

Netflix may have been making the most of their Hollywood connections by roping in some of the biggest names in the business to create projects as a diverse as Martin Scorsese’s prestige drama The Irishman and Michael Bay’s ludicrous action blockbuster 6 Underground, but not all of the streaming service’s biggest hits involve A-list stars and massive budgets.

Admittedly, recent success stories like Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction and Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard certainly fit that template, but one of Netflix’s most popular TV shows originally aired on Spanish network television before La Casa de Papel, better known as Money Heist, gripped subscribers around the world and became a fully-fledged cultural phenomenon.

Showing huge global appeal, Money Heist became the most-watched non-English language series in Netflix’s history just months after debuting in early 2018, and since then the show’s popularity has only gone from strength to strength, with the recent fourth season drawing in a massive 65 million viewers and cracking the Top 10 list in numerous countries around the world.

The latest run of episodes ended on a huge cliffhanger, too, and fans are already desperate for Money Heist to return to discover where the story goes from here, especially with the crew’s second intricate robbery still in progress. As What’s on Netflix explains:

Of course, the big question that will come if the team does manage to escape is whether they can keep their freedom, unlike last time of course. Is it even possible for them to live normal lives? After all, all their identities are out in the open.

While season 5 hasn’t officially been confirmed yet, creator Alex Pina recently revealed that he’s started the writing process and Deadline also got confirmation on another run while speaking with the showrunner, stating the following back in May:

“Season 5 is coming, but Pina could not confirm any further series because “Netflix will put a bomb in my house.””

Production company Vancouver Media also seem to have been dropping some hints that pre-production is gearing up already, but as one of the countries hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, it could be a while yet before the next season gets the go-ahead to kick off shooting in Spain.

In any case, as one of Netflix’s most popular shows that left itself wide open for more episodes, there’s virtually no chance that we won’t see a fifth outing for the Professor and his team, but the only question is how long we’ll need to wait for it. What’s On Netflix speculates that it could be as early as 2021 when we see the next season, but at this point, all we can do is sit patiently until the streaming site decides to offer an official update.