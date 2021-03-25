Sebastian Stan Says He’ll Play Luke Skywalker If Mark Hamill Gives His Blessing

For years, the internet has been obsessed with the likeness between MCU actor Sebastian Stan and Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, leading to fans wanting to see the former play a young Luke Skywalker in the sci-fi saga. This hasn’t happened to date, but Stan’s moment might be coming up as The Mandalorian season 2 finale just introduced a young Luke into its storyline. It sounds like he’d be up for the gig as well, but only if he had Hamill’s personal blessing.

Stan spoke with Good Morning America recently to promote Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the topic of his potentially playing Luke came up. He made clear that he would only accept the part if Hamill phoned him and said he wants him to do it. Until then, he’s not taking the rumors seriously.

“Well, if Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I’ll believe it, until then I won’t believe it,” Stan said.

It’s funny the actor should say this as, a few years back, Hamill wished Stan a happy birthday with a hilarious tweet in which he joked that the MCU actor might actually be his son as he never calls. So, it sounds like both of them may just be waiting by the phone for the other one to ring. Maybe if Lucasfilm hires Stan, and gives Hamill a nudge so that he can tell him he’s got the job, things can get rolling.

The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale recreated a young Hamill using body doubles, CGI and the star’s own voice, but if Luke Skywalker is to have a major role in the next run, which he presumably will as he left with Baby Yoda, then the studio is going to have to find a more cost-effective method of bringing him to life. Casting Stan would be the obvious way to go, then, and sure enough, reports have pointed to just this happening.

For the moment, Sebastian Stan is already on Disney Plus in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, opposite Anthony Mackie. The Mandalorian season 3, meanwhile, goes into production next month, so some casting news may come our way soon.