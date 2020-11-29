Here’s How Sebastian Stan Could Look As A Young Luke In The Mandalorian

The latest episode of The Mandalorian has teased that we may see another Jedi besides Ahsoka before the second season comes to an end. In fact, many fans think that the mysterious individual could be a young Luke Skywalker, and they’ve already cast the perfect actor to play him.

For a long time, Star Wars enthusiasts have handpicked MCU star Sebastian Stan to portray Luke if the House of Mouse ever wished to include the character in The Mandalorian or other live-action projects set after Return of the Jedi. And now, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have given them the perfect excuse to do just that by bringing back a young version of the hero to help Mando out with the Baby Yoda dilemma.

In “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Ahsoka instructs Din Djarin to take Grogu to the Jedi Temple on Tython, where he’ll be able to choose his own path. What’s more, this will serve as a distress call, so if there are any living Jedi in the galaxy, they may seek out The Child. Interestingly, the only Jedi around at the time, that we know of, at least, is Luke Skywalker, who’s looking for ancient Force artifacts.

Now, some amazing new fan art from BossLogic, which you can see down below, shows what the Winter Soldier himself could look like as the legendary hero, and we’ve gotta say, he’d be a perfect fit for the role.

Despite the already explosive season 2, which has been full of surprises and twist revelations in every episode, the House of Mouse may very well break the internet if they bring back a young Luke to play a part in the story of Mando and Baby Yoda. And even if not him, there are still a number of other candidates that would excite us, like Jedi: Fallen Order‘s Cal Kestis or even Mace Windu, who might’ve survived his fall in Revenge of the Sith and remained in hiding all these years.

What do you think about Sebastian Stan as the son of Darth Vader, though? And who else do you wish to see revealed as the mysterious Jedi in the upcoming episodes of The Mandalorian? Sound off down below.