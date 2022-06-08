‘Secret Invasion’ showcases Nick Fury as we’ve never seen him before — at home

Nick Fury has been on our screens for 14 years now, but how well do we really know the man who brought the Avengers together? Captain Marvel went some way to revealing his origins and gave us a taste of how he became the eyepatch-adorned S.H.I.E.L.D. director we know and love, yet there’s still much we don’t know about what makes Fury tick as a person. But it sounds like we can expect Marvel’s Secret Invasion TV series to answer a lot of our questions.

Secret Invasion is a big deal for Fury as it marks the very first time that Samuel L. Jackson will feature in the lead and not just as a supporting player or mentor to another hero. And in doing so, the show will showcase Fury as we’ve never seen him before. Specifically when he’s away from work and chilling at home. While speaking to THR, Jackson teased that Secret Invasion will allow us to peak behind the tough-nut front that Fury projects to the world. As he explained:

“Well I can have a whole life as Nick Fury that’s not Nick Fury at work. You get to go home with me and see what happens with me at home or when I’m alone or when I’m not so strong or when I take off a back brace because Nick Fury’s old. Things that you can do that you can’t normally do because the character has to present this kind of front when that’s happening and that’s what the movies are for and when you get to do it in long form you get to show even superheroes have their down moments.”

As loosely based on the comic book event of the same name, Secret Invasion follows Fury and his Skrull pal Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they investigate a potential underhanded plan to infiltrate the planet by a rogue sect of the shapeshifting alien species. Much about the series is currently as camouflaged as the Skrulls themselves, as we have no idea who cast members Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir are playing.

What we can say is that three other MCU mainstays will be back alongside Jackson. Cobie Smulders is reprising her role as Fury’s right-hand woman Maria Hill, Martin Freeman returns as Black Panther‘s Everett Ross, and Don Cheadle will turn up as War Machine — ahead of Rhodey’s own series, Armor Wars. Seeing as the original comic is an Avengers-level event, fans are similarly expecting a few mind-blowing cameos, too.

Yet another secret about Secret Invasion is the question of when it’ll release, but it looks set to be up on Disney Plus in either late 2022 or early 2023.