Sesame Street shares supportive message after challenging 2021

As we kick off 2022 on an emotional note, it’s easy to reflect on 2021 as an extremely challenging year. While that doesn’t mean that the year contained no joy, it certainly seemed to be taxing more often than not. The announcement that we lost our Golden Girl, Betty White, certainly appeared to be the final straw of a year we may not look back on fondly.

Sesame Street took matters into its own hands and shared a sweet message for both new and long-time fans of the series. It was a reminder that we all needed — despite the hardships, we managed to make it through the year, and we did it together; even when it seemed impossible, we made it happen.

Through ups, downs, and unexpected challenges, we got through 2021 together. And while we may not know what the next year will bring, we'll be with you every step of the way! pic.twitter.com/FETWPBvUVz — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) December 31, 2021

The image shared alongside the tweet shows Big Bird, Snuffleupagus, Zoe, and Rosita hugging Nina and Alan in a warm embrace. It’s another reminder that we’ve got a brand new year to embrace ourselves and that it’ll be made better if we do it with friends and loved ones.

Whether you’re taking it easy today, embarking on traditions to bless your new year, or spending a day with friends and loved ones, we’re wishing you blessings for the new year and reminiscing back on our time watching Sesame Street fondly.