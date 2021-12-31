In news that’s as hard to type as it is to stomach, TMZ has reported that beloved and treasured actress and all-around human Betty White passed away at age 99 on Friday morning, with other news outlets, including The Guardian, reporting the news shortly after.

The comedian, humanitarian, and sweet soul spent her last days as she did all of them — finding the joy in life, spreading kindness and joy with those who loved her and spending her time reading, watching television, and doing crossword puzzles.

This summer, her rep shared with TMZ that White was staying busy during the COVID-19 pandemic and getting lots of phone calls and virtual visits with friends. White also wrote letters, had limited visits with friends, and sent flowers and received them from those who kept her close to their hearts.

White’s 100th birthday is on Jan. 17, and she recently invited all of us to a celebration, which albeit will now likely be a memorial in her honor. The special film event, should it proceed as planned without the guest of honor in attendance, will serve as a beautiful memory for all of us who had the most special place in our hearts for America’s Golden Girl.

White’s friend and personal assistant shared a quote to People regarding White’s passing and — much like we all did, Jeff Witjas thought she’d live forever.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

She may not have feared passing, and her reunion with her beloved husband must have been beautiful, but those left behind are certainly ending this year with tears in their eyes and a heaviness in their hearts. Although we are sure, the cheesecake and the laughs in heaven are something else today.

White made a life-long fan and friend out of all of us, and her news is rocking absolutely everybody today. Tweets are already showcasing that 2021 is officially the worst and that it taking White is the cherry on top of the cake none of us asked for.

If this Tweet doesn’t sum up how we’re all feeling, we’re unsure what would.

Fans of White all agree with this notion. She kicked ass and made it to a century. What a legend indeed.

No you know what? Fuck it. Betty White was 100 in my heart. She made it a century and kicked ass the whole way. Rip to a legend. — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) December 31, 2021

The praise for White continues from colleagues and admirers as she shows us that life doesn’t have to slow down as you age. You can have fun, chase your dreams, and do good work as long as you can find joy. One thing White never had trouble with was finding that happiness.

Now just wasn’t the time, @God.

I TOOK BETTY WHITE?!?



NOW?!?



I am a terrible, horrible, cruel, miserable God. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) December 31, 2021

Fans are also reacting to White’s last Tweet, which was full of excitement and adoration for those celebrating the big day with her and the magazine that honors her incredible life.

My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 28, 2021

We haven’t had to imagine a world without Betty White, and we’re not sure we want to, so we’re going to keep her spirit alive and share as much positivity and joy with those we know and love — and even those we don’t, in her honor. Thank you for being a friend, Betty White.