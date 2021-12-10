It’s hard to imagine news of stock prices falling requiring a spoiler warning, but that’s exactly what has happened thanks to the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That. It’s rare for product placement to actually hurt the company that paid for it, but somehow, it’s managed to happen. Shares of Peloton fell over 11% on Thursday, and Friday wasn’t much better, with the company hitting a 52-week low of $37.67 in trading.

So what exactly happened? For those who haven’t yet seen the episode or are curious, the new series killed off a major character on the show. Carrie’s husband Big manages to die of a heart attack just after exercising on one of the company’s famous stationary bikes.

Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, released a statement on the matter, but it seems to have done little good.

“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season six. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

While the actress who played Allegra — and is also a real like Peloton instructor — also shared a playful post on Instagram on the situation, most of the internet is simply laughing at just how much the cameo managed to blow up in Pelton’s face.

Peloton on 8 Dec: Yay, we have a product placement on #AndJustLikeThat 🎉



Peloton on 9 Dec: pic.twitter.com/Zozf9ngblm — Ross Purves (@RossSPurves) December 9, 2021

"and Big is really obsessed with this peloton trainer named allegra, who is actually played by a real peloton trainer" https://t.co/9duFvaJL4d — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 10, 2021

Some users are harassing Peloton, trying to get a statement on the matter, even after the company already gave one.

ok but can you please address the elephant in the room #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/QyUt6QcqUb — Corey MacEachern (@coreymaceachern) December 10, 2021

We agree. Things really did escalate quite quickly!

#peloton thought they got a dope product placement in #JustLikeThat… then finished the episode. pic.twitter.com/ff83NtWvBd — Brian C. Sanchez (@BrianSiSanchez) December 10, 2021

One user even used a picture of the post to parody the situation while wondering if Peloton somehow did this on purpose.

“I couldn’t help but wonder, does anyone at @onepeloton know a single fucking thing about protecting the brand, or could their own PR team be shorting their stock?” pic.twitter.com/38M3ZNjWMF — The Ball Is Orange (@theballisorange) December 10, 2021

We can only expect now that any other company that paid for product placement in And Just Like That is shaking in its boots, waiting for new episodes to hit HBO Max.

Meanwhile, the folks at Crock-Pot are probably celebrating as memories of the killer slow cooker on This Is Us fade into the distance.