‘Sex and the City’ reboot sends Peloton stock plummeting
It’s hard to imagine news of stock prices falling requiring a spoiler warning, but that’s exactly what has happened thanks to the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That. It’s rare for product placement to actually hurt the company that paid for it, but somehow, it’s managed to happen. Shares of Peloton fell over 11% on Thursday, and Friday wasn’t much better, with the company hitting a 52-week low of $37.67 in trading.
So what exactly happened? For those who haven’t yet seen the episode or are curious, the new series killed off a major character on the show. Carrie’s husband Big manages to die of a heart attack just after exercising on one of the company’s famous stationary bikes.
Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, released a statement on the matter, but it seems to have done little good.
“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season six. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”
While the actress who played Allegra — and is also a real like Peloton instructor — also shared a playful post on Instagram on the situation, most of the internet is simply laughing at just how much the cameo managed to blow up in Pelton’s face.
