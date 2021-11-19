‘Sex Education’ Season 4 may not release until 2023

While the pandemic saw the wait between the second and third seasons run for an agonizing 20 months, Netflix subscribers have still grown accustomed to getting their latest fix of hit series Sex Education on an annual basis.

The first two dropped in January of 2019 and 2020, with the most recent batch of episodes arriving this past September, and all three have won critical acclaim while drawing in huge viewership numbers. Season 4 was officially confirmed at the streamer’s TUDUM event, but we might not be seeing it for a while.

As per What’s On Netflix, writer Krishna Istha recently put out a casting call on Twitter seeking two people to play what’s described as a “trans power couple” for the Season 4 cast, with talent between the ages of 18 and 23 being sought for the roles of Abbi and Kent. The fact Sex Education hasn’t firmed up its ensemble by late-November would indicate that it’s very unlikely cameras will be rolling before the end of the year.

On top of that, the report offers that shooting is set to kick off in April of 2022 and run all the way through to November, making a 2023 debut inevitable. That’s bad news for fans, especially when there’s a number of unresolved plot points and questions posed that they want answered sooner rather than later, but Sex Education has proven itself as one of Netflix’s best shows three times over, so it’ll be worth the wait.