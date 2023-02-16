‘Shadow and Bone’ season 2 trailer brings ‘Deadpool’ and ‘The Witcher’ stars into Netflix’s Grishaverse

After Netflix has mercilessly mowed down many of its original fantasy series over the past year, it’s nice to be reminded that it is possible for some to survive the chop. Shadow and Bone was a huge hit for the streamer back in spring 2021, and fans of the Grishaverse — which began with a series of best-selling novels by author Leigh Bardugo — have been eagerly awaiting its second season ever since. Finally, the wait is almost over as the first trailer for the next run has now arrived.

Netflix finally dropped the exciting new trailer this Friday, after shocking fans with the news that it was on its way yesterday. The teaser reminds us that season one left off with Sunsummoner Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), the most powerful Grisha in Ravka, assuming that she had defeated her lover-turned-enemy General Kirigan aka the Darkling (Ben Barnes), allowing her to run off with beau Mal (Archie Reynaux). Unfortunately, the villain has still out there are ready to get his revenge.

Image via Netflix

Meanwhile, the Crows, the fan-favorite criminal crew led by Kaz Brekker (Freddie Carter), will be getting some new members, including The Witcher‘s Jack Wolfe as Wylan Van Eck, a beloved character from the original novels. Other key additions this season including Prince Nikolai (Patrick Gibson) and Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat, Deadpool 2) as Tolya Yul-Bataar. Book fans, expect this one to tackle Siege and Storm as well as touching on some elements of Six of Crows.

Seeing as there is so much source material to mine with this franchise, hopefully Shadow and Bone season two is just the start of the Grishaverse’s expansion on TV. We’ll find out if it can repeat the success of its first run when its next episodes drop on Netflix this March 16.