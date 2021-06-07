Shadow And Bone Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Netflix is definitely becoming more and more ruthless when it comes to cancelling its original programming. Just last week, expensive superhero drama Jupiter’s Legacy was axed less than a month after its first season dropped. Fans of recent smash-hit fantasy series Shadow and Bone have been getting worried, then, that no news about a second season has materialized even though its first eight episodes arrived in April.

They don’t need to worry anymore, however, as it’s been officially announced this Monday that Shadow and Bone has received the order for another season. Deadline brings word today that the streaming giant is moving forward with the show, which is based on the bestselling Grishaverse novels by author Leigh Bardugo. This shouldn’t be surprising, given that it dominated the charts for a long while following its debut, but again, we can’t take renewals for granted when it comes to Netflix anymore.

Showrunner Eric Heisserer had this to say in a statement, confirming that internet sensation Milo the goat will be returning for season 2:

“I’m honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo.”

Creator Leigh Bardugo, who also serves as an exec producer on the series, added:

“I’ve been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly ten years now, so I’m thrilled we get to keep this adventure going,” said Bardugo. There are so many places we’ve barely gotten to visit and I can’t wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore. It’s going to be real magic to see our brilliant, talented cast expand.”

Shadow and Bone is set in a fantasy world modelled after 19th century Europe which is home to Grisha, a subset of the population who possess enhanced abilities. The first season followed mapmaker Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) as she discovers she is the fabled Sun-Summoner, the most powerful Grisha ever, which brings her under the thrall of sinister Grisha leader General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). Archie Renaux, Freddie Carter, Amita Suman and Kit Young also star.

The first season closely followed the opening book in the series, also titled Shadow and Bone, as well as serving as a prequel to spinoff book Six of Crows. Season 2 is expected to follow sequel Siege and Storm as well as adapting Six of Crows itself. You can stream the first eight episodes on Netflix now.