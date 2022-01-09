‘Shadow & Bone’ star confirms season 2 has started shooting

Shadow & Bone season 2 has officially begun filming, according to one of its stars.

Though popular source material is no guarantee of an adaptation’s success, Netflix struck gold when it came to this fantasy series, based on the best-selling young adult novels by author Leigh Bardugo, when it launched last April. After the show became a social media phenomenon, a renewal was a no-brainer and, sure enough, a sophomore run was announced in June 2021.

Things have gone quiet on the Ravkan front since then, but now we know that shooting has resumed. Actor David Wurawa confirmed the good news on his Instagram account, announcing on his Instagram Stories that “Filming on Shadow and Bone has officially started.” Catch a screenshot of his announcement below and then scroll down for his accompanying post, which includes some new set photos.

Wurawa appeared in the first two episodes of Shadow & Bone season 1 playing Edyck, an enforcer working for Pekka Rollins (Dean Lennox Kelly, pictured in the above set images), the leader of the Dime Lions and the nemesis of Crow boss Kaz Brekker (Freddie Carter). Season 2 will no doubt explore the dark history between Brekker and Rollins so it adds up that Wurawa will get more screentime, too.

Season 2 brings back all the main ensemble cast from the first run. Namely, Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Mal Oretsev), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), with Ben Barnes as villain General Kirigan/the Darkling. As it’s adapting two novels, Siege and Storm and Six of Crows, season 2 is also expected to add in a couple of key new characters: Pirate prince Nikolai and the sixth Crow, Wylan Van Eck.

If Shadow and Bone season 2 is just starting to shoot now, that probably means it won’t hit Netflix for a while. However the good news is that some casting announcements should be just around the corner.