Netflix Users Are Ecstatic Over Shadow And Bone Renewal

The news that fans had been waiting for finally broke this Monday. Netflix has officially renewed fantasy drama Shadow and Bone for a second season. As based on the bestselling YA novels, the series was a mega hit for the streaming giant, topping charts around the globe, but it’s still a relief that this announcement has arrived, seeing as the company has been pretty trigger happy when it comes to cancelling their original programming of late.

Shadow and Bone is set in a world modelled after 19th century Europe which is home to the Grisha, a subset of the population who possess enhanced abilities. In Ravka (based on Tsarist Russia), Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) must work to defeat the sinister General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) after discovering she’s the fabled Sun Summoner. Meanwhile, in Ketterdam (think Amsterdam), ambitious criminal Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) and his friends (Amita Suman and Kit Young) look to make a fortune. Archie Renaux, Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman also star.

See below for the official announcement:

Given that those that fell in love with the first season have been waiting for some news since the show debuted in April, fans are going crazy on social media now that it's finally been renewed.

This is the news we needed.

Shadow and Bone renewal and the reveal of Jensen Ackles' character in The Boys at the same time? We need a minute.

People are already campaigning for more of Jesper’s scene-stealing companion Milo the Goat in season 2. And the good news is that showrunner Eric Heisserer has confirmed that he’ll be back.

Netflix, thank you for finally doing the right thing.

Hardcore fans are looking forward to seeing two new characters from the book series debut next season – Ravkan prince Nikolai Lantsov and Wylan Van Eck, a member of Kaz’s crew. Let’s hope we get some casting updates for them soon.

While we await Shadow and Bone season 2, you can stream the first eight episodes on Netflix now.