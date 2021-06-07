Production on season 3 of The Boys won’t be done until September, which makes it seem unlikely that we’ll be seeing Billy Butcher and the gang back on our screens before 2021 is out. And that’s certainly a shame, as the blackly comic and subversive superhero show is easily one of Amazon Prime Video’s best originals, bringing in viewership numbers comparable to some of Netflix’s biggest success stories.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has already promised that the next run is set to be crazier than what’s come before, which is no small task given what we’ve seen unfold so far. And while plot details are still scarce, we do know that there’s one big addition to the cast for season 3 in the form of Kripke’s old Supernatural running buddy Jensen Ackles, who’s set to play Soldier Boy, The Boys‘ twisted spin on Captain America.

Excitement is high for the actor’s debut in the series and while we’ve had a couple of behind the scenes glimpses at him in the role already, we now have an official photo of Ackles all suited up, which you can see for yourself down below.

The Boys Reveals First Official Look At Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously, this isn’t quite as good as getting Soldier Boy in motion along with the rest of the gang, but we’re sure that some footage isn’t too far off now. With any luck, that’ll arrive as we head further into the summer and give us a better idea of what Ackles will be bringing to the show and how he’ll fit into the ensemble.

For now, though, tell us, what do you make of this first look at Solider Boy in season 3 of The Boys? Let us know down below.