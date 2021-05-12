The Boys EP Reveals New Look At Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy

Shooting on season 3 of The Boys isn’t expected to conclude until September, which makes it very unlikely that we’ll be seeing Billy Butcher and the gang back on our screens before the end of the year. And that’s a real shame, because the blackly comic and subversive superhero series is arguably Amazon’s marquee episodic project these days, drawing in viewership numbers comparable to Netflix’s biggest hits.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has teased that the next run is going to be crazier than ever, which is a tall order based on the things we’ve seen unfold so far. Of course, Kripke can barely contain his excitement that he’s actually bringing the infamous “Herogasm” to the big screen, which is essentially one big Supe orgy hosted by Vought, so it’s best to take him at his word.

The biggest new addition to season 3 so far is the showrunner’s old Supernatural running buddy Jensen Ackles, who boarded the cast as Soldier Boy, The Boys‘ twisted spin on Captain America who could be getting brought back in from the wilderness and wheeled out in front of the world as a star-spangled counterpoint to the revelation that Stormfront was a Nazi all along. And while we’ve yet to see him in action, a new BTS image shows the star looking grizzled and weathered enough to convince as a man living in exile, as you can see below.

Mother’s Milk actor Laz Alonso also teased that season 3 is going to feature three times as much blood as the last outing for The Boys, which doesn’t even bear thinking about given the sheer levels of gonzo violence and superpowered insanity that’s characterized the show to date. And frankly, we can’t wait to see what comes next.