‘Shark Tank’ season 15 premiere date, returning investors, confirmed Guest Sharks, and more

An exhilarating new season of Shark Tank is approaching! The allure of watching intrepid entrepreneurs pitch innovations to a panel of seasoned venture capitalists never fails to entertain and motivate the millions of viewers who have been tuning in since its 2009 debut. The reality TV phenomenon has produced an eye-popping 300 episodes so far. It is one of our picks for The 10 Best Reality TV Shows of All Time.

Screen Capture. YouTube.

Season 15 of the Emmy Award-winning ABC reality TV show will kick off on September 29, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET/PT. It is the second time since the series moved from CNBC to ABC that the show will premiere in September instead of October.

ABC announced the highly anticipated new series of the show in May. The network has not revealed details about the upcoming episodes, and they have not released a trailer. Nevertheless, Shark Tank will probably follow the successful format it has used throughout previous seasons.

Shark Tank is accessible in households with standard cable subscriptions or antennas for local channels. Alternatively, the show is streaming on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. Tune in to ABC.com to watch all seasons, including the elusive Season 13.

What is Shark Tank?

Screep Capture. YouTube.

Shark Tank is an iconic, adrenaline-charged arena where ambitious entrepreneurs face off with some of the most legendary venture capitalists in the industry — the Sharks. Business proposals and financial blueprints are presented and teased apart or savaged by the Sharks as the dream-chasing entrepreneurs try to sell their vision in exchange for a reasonable amount of equity.

The show is a beguiling dance of influence, strategy, and occasionally raw passion. Shark Tank presentations feature each entrepreneur’s backstory. Sometimes, stories of drive and transcendence are enough to sell their dreams to the Sharks, who value perseverance and a solutions-oriented mindset as much as savvy business acumen.

Perhaps the juiciest part of each episode is the high-stakes negotiations, where the entrepreneurs must know their own value or risk exploitation by the Sharks who wheel and deal, alone and jointly, to get a cut of the most promising innovations.

Returning Shark Tank Investors

Screen Capture. YouTube.

Season 15 of Shark Tank will see its popular panel of business moguls returns to seek new enterprises to add to their investment portfolio. Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec will circumvent the smoke and mirrors of each persuasive pitch to dissect the financial reality and potential for growth of each business proposal.

Seasoned venture capitalists have the power to make millionaires of the entrepreneurs who present them with solid opportunities. Shark Tank is a masterclass in the art of business deals, with its investments having generated a mouthwatering $8 billion in retail sales thus far.

Confirmed Guest Sharks for Season 15

Screen Capture. YouTube.

According to Deadline, Season 15 boasts an all-star lineup of guest sharks, including film and television producer Jason Blum, CEO and founder of Blumhouse Productions, and Mark Rubin, founder and executive chair of Fanatics, a leading provider of sports merchandise. Another guest investor is Candace Nelson, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes, Pizzana, and CN2 Ventures, who also served as a judge on “Cupcake Wars” and “Sugar Rush.”

Two guest sharks from previous seasons will return: Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good America and founding partner at Skims, and Daniel Lubetzky, the billionaire founder and CEO of KIND Snacks.

They join the ranks of previous guest sharks that include British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, reality TV star and Skinngirl CEO Bethany Frankel, actor turned A-Grade Investments co-founder Ashton Kutcher, Goop founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow, and technology entrepreneur Nirav Tolia.

With the network remaining tight-lipped about ahead on Season 15, chances are the show may have yet another surprise guest or two up its sleeve!

What Is New in Season 15 of Shark Tank

Screen Capture. YouTube.

Shark Tank never fails to present an array of fascinating products, and Season 15 promises to deliver. Episode One will feature a special wine cultivated for pizza lovers, a calorie-conscious chocolate, a herbal soap formulated to relieve eczema, and a medical eye patch for kids.

According to Shark Tank Success, other businesses set to appear in upcoming episodes include Green Thumb Organics, makers of sustainable gardening tools. TasteBud, a pioneering food app, garnered over 50,000 downloads just four weeks after its launch. Another candidate is FitLife360, a health platform that uses AI to create customized home workouts for users.

The sharks may also invest in Artistic Expressions, an online forum showcasing talented artists, and Pet Parade, a purveyor of exceptional accessories for our four-legged companions.

The previous season of Shark Tank saw a total investment of $22.4 million in 92 deals. It will be exciting to see if Season 15 surpasses these numbers!

A Brief History of Shark Tank

Screen Capture. YouTube.

Shark Tank is a business reality TV show inspired by Tigers of Money, a business reality TV show created by Nippon Television Network Corp in 2001.

Mark Burnett is the producer of the American iteration of MGM Television in partnership with Sony Pictures Television. Shark Tank is similar to Dragons Den, the British version of the series that aired in 2005.

Since its 2009 premiere, the show has received numerous accolades. It won the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. Shark Tank won the Critics Choice Award for Best Structured Reality Series in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Conclusion

Shark Tank is as educational as it is entertaining. Season after season, it teaches viewers to see beyond articulate narratives and focus on verifiable facts instead of financial acrobatics. It highlights the importance of knowing your worth when you walk into a room and reminds viewers that if a dream is to become a business, it must be profitable. Building a vision takes determination, innovation, and grit. Watching Shark Tank can inspire and awaken ingenuity in viewers with an entrepreneurial bent. It’s easy to see why watching the show has become an American tradition.