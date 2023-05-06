‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ inadvertently offers a terrifying glimpse into the MCU’s potential future

Based on nothing but Rotten Tomatoes audience approval ratings, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is unquestionably the worst film or television project to emerge throughout the entire Marvel Studios era.

Obviously, that isn’t true by any conceivable metric, especially when the infamous Inhumans is a thing that exists, but haters gonna hate. Sure, Tatiana Maslany’s debut as Jennifer Walters may not have been for everyone, but it did a solid job in painting the familiar tropes of the franchise in fresh colors, thanks largely to its irreverent tone and self-aware smashing of the fourth wall.

via Marvel Studios

That being said, the finale came perilously close to jumping the shark when it became a little too smug for its own good, with the scenes of Maslany’s title hero marching into Marvel headquarters demanding to talk to “Kevin” rubbing a lot of people the wrong way. And yet, it may have served as a haunting glimpse into the MCU’s future.

Debate continues to rage about how, when, and why artificial intelligence will impact the entertainment industry, and it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that there are more than a few MCU projects that could have easily been written by a computer program, something that’s become a hot topic of debate on Twitter as the writers’ strike looms large.

She-Hulk told us about these AI scripts months ago pic.twitter.com/JaFDKOiXEY — Alan Spoilrer (@heavyspoilers) May 5, 2023

We’re not saying the real Kevin Feige is going to create an actual K.E.V.I.N. to ensure things keep running smoothly at any cost, but with Blade already been having shut down again, it’s not exactly the most far-fetched or preposterous theory we’ve ever heard, either.