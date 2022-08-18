‘She-Hulk’ CGI is already a major point of debate among fans

Now that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has come to Disney Plus, one major talking point in the show is its use of computer-generated imagery.

On social media, that includes not only a discussion about the aesthetics — either good or bad, depending on your opinion — in the show but a broader conversation about visual effects artists allegedly being exploited in the industry.

Earlier this month, an expose in The Guardian revealed some visual effects artists who work for Marvel accused the studio of poor treatment, including bullying, leading some to call for unionization. It’s important to acknowledge this before we dive into a discussion about whether She-Hulk‘s CGI doesn’t look good as it adds important context that the perceived lack of quality may not be the fault of the artist who created it but instead is a result of crunch culture, assuming there is some truth to the accusations.

One Twitter user called the CGI in She-Hulk “VERY distracting” but acknowledged it was “probably because Marvel is working the artists to the marrow in their bones.”

that was alright. the cgi is VERY distracting though. probably because marvel is working the artists to the marrow in their bones. https://t.co/PNRkNzn3ro — khonsu (@khonsuavatar) August 18, 2022

However, some commentators contended the CGI in the show wasn’t bad at all, contrary to what others think.

I didn’t think the CGI was bad at all — Julio (@Jmart365) August 18, 2022

Another fan even called the CGI “really well done.”

The cgi was really well done — Cross Guild Master Cam🐉 (@boogie_douglas) August 18, 2022

“I don’t see why everyone’s moaning about the CGI on [Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters]. I think it looks fine,” another Twitter user remarked.

Watching She Hulk and I don't see why everyone's moaning about the CGI on Jen. I think it looks fine. — JamesistheThunder (@JamesistheT) August 18, 2022

One pop culture fan leveled praise for the show overall, but they admitted: “the CGI often looks kinda dodgey.”

(Yes, the CGI often looks kinda dodgey.) — Transient. Dim. Moist. (@MrReciprocity) August 18, 2022

Another Twitter user called the CGI in She-Hulk outright “horrible.”

The CGI for SHEHULK is horrible man don’t even care for the show at this point — Travis (@Tuff068) August 18, 2022

Another commentator took the opportunity about the She-Hulk CGI discussion to completely satirize the conversation, saying, “the visual effects artists did a fantastic job making her look like a human in the show.”

The CGI in #SheHulk is so good. After Tatiana Maslany literally transformed into a hulk in real life for the role, the visual effects artists did a fantastic job making her look like a human in the show. pic.twitter.com/y4IY7UsIKX — Mike (@michaelcollado) August 18, 2022

One fan tried to reassure would-be viewers that the CGI “was improved so much from the trailers.”

She Hulk episode 1 was really fun! I loved the fun tone and the CGI was improved so much from the trailers. I dont really know where the story is going to go from where we are currently but im looking forward to next weeks episode never the less. pic.twitter.com/iT8gxoCYT5 — Ben (@MrBen_comics) August 18, 2022

Another Twitter user agreed that the CGI was “fixed” in She-Hulk compared to the initial trailer reveal, adding a call to “unionize VFX!”

as man cited in buzzfeed for criticizing the she-hulk cgi, I feel it is my civic duty to say: they fixed it! looks good! (Also unionize VFX!) pic.twitter.com/XfBUvUp8z5 — Sage Hyden / Just Write (@sagehyden) August 18, 2022

Another commentator said the CGI looked “very good” overall, although it does look “off” in some shots. However, they praised She-Hulk for seeming like “a real show instead of a movie split into 6 episodes.”

I enjoyed episode 1 of #SheHulk

Tatiana is amazing, and the CGI is very good. In some shots it's off but overall it didn't bother me. I'm actually looking forward to watching this show cause it seems it will feel like a real show instead of a movie split into 6 episodes. pic.twitter.com/WoOt1GieUL — DKnight 🎬 (@thatmovieguy16) August 18, 2022

Perhaps it is because the original comic book character design of She-Hulk resembles a green-skinned woman who happens to have a body-building hobby — rather than sporting a disproportionately over-bulked look like Bruce Banner’s Hulk, Giga Chad style — that makes Jessica Walters look uncanny in live-action to some, through no fault of the visual effects artists. Regardless, if you’re willing to give the premise of a comedy show centered around a super-powered attorney a shot, check out the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus today.