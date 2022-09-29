‘She-Hulk’ defenders are ready to smash some heads after Jen suffers a heartbreaking betrayal

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued its bold streak of refusing to acknowledge that thrilling Daredevil tease from a couple of weeks’ back this Thursday by unleashing another fairly self-contained episode that focused on Jen’s spiraling social life. In this case, our hulked-out heroine struck up a chord with Josh (Trevor Salter) after meeting him at her friend’s wedding in episode six.

Unfortunately, Tatiana Maslany’s superhero lawyer’s unlucky streak in her love life continued after Josh started ghosting her once they slept together. After a few days of letting this eat her up inside, Jen finally opened up about how much this hurt her to Emil Blonsky and the superpowered people at his wellness farm. But it gets worse… Episode 7’s final scene revealed that Josh only slept with Jen to get her blood, outing him as HulkKing, a member of the Intelligentsia hate-site and perhaps the show’s true big bad.

Needless to say, Shulkie defenders are not here for Josh’s heartbreaking double betrayal and are now baying for the so-called HulkKing’s blood on social media.

We just wanna talk to him.

#SheHulk Episode 7 Spoilers:

/

/

/

/

/

/

Everyone after finding out what Josh did to Jen : pic.twitter.com/29GAC2gTjz — Drizzle (@Runwitscissors) September 29, 2022

Who would’ve thought a man-bull hybrid and a guy in a porcupine costume would be so relatable?

the group willing to hurt josh for jen was so wholesome and valid i would hurt him too #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/NIid5TvOlh — hodor (@cIickermiIk) September 29, 2022

Watch your step, Josh.

#SheHulk Spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

POV: The whole fandom towards Josh

pic.twitter.com/jHWIHod7P0 — fandom crunch ✨ THE MIDNIGHTS ERA IS COMING (@FandomCrunch) September 29, 2022

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Abomination and She-Hulk Gallery 1 of 8

Click to skip













Click to zoom

We did not expect a sitcom like She-Hulk to get this real.

#SheHulk This was, very dark. This is a very real situation that happens to many women all the time. Their boyfriend takes their intimate photos and leaks them online. pic.twitter.com/niMZfZdSqP — Jeet Laha is waiting for Daredevil on She-Hulk (@laha_jeet) September 29, 2022

Anyone smell a rat?

#SheHulk Spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

Always knew he was a rat… pic.twitter.com/RGW1oy6xCN — fandom crunch ✨ THE MIDNIGHTS ERA IS COMING (@FandomCrunch) September 29, 2022

It’s on sight.

You gonna get it, Josh.

#SheHulk Spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

LITERALLY watch your back Josh pic.twitter.com/fii2GPo4bm — fandom crunch ✨ THE MIDNIGHTS ERA IS COMING (@FandomCrunch) September 29, 2022

Yes, despite it initially looking like Titania was the one who was after some gamma-irradiated blood, it seems that Josh and his Intelligentsia incels are the ones who actually hired the Wrecking Crew earlier in this season. While that gambit failed, it looks like HulkKing has now got his hands on some of Jen’s DNA after all, although who knows what he plans to with it do next.

We’ll find out as She-Hulk: Attorney reaches the home stretch, Thursdays on Disney Plus.