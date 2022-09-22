‘She-Hulk’ fans are falling for a comics character new to the MCU

This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode six

This week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may have left Daredevil fans with blue balls, but there was still a lot to enjoy. We’re always here for Jameela Jamil chewing scenery (literally this week!) as Titania, and the wedding-based comedy all landed fairly well. But it seems that the show’s B-plot featuring classic Marvel comics character Mr. Immortal is landing particularly well with fans.

Mr. Immortal – here played by The Book of Boba Fett‘s David Pasquesi – made his debut in West Coast Avengers #46 in 1989, with his superpower the ability to automatically resurrect however he dies, together with never aging. In the comics this gives him the confidence to behave extremely recklessly, though other than this one power he’s essentially a normal human being.

In the show we see him dealing with the aftermath of faking his death to get out of marriage, with his furious ex-partners pursuing him for compensation. And, to prove his bona fides, Mr. Immortal gets out of a tough conversation at GLK & H by simply leaping through the window, smashing into a parked car, and strolling off like it’s no big deal.

Appropriately enough, fans are falling for him:

It does seem like a useful get-out-of-jail-free card:

And we always love a good comedy window leap:

It probably was the best comedy moment of the episode:

Did Mr. Immortal really just yeet himself out the window?!😭💀 pic.twitter.com/vGLCrARClH — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// #RENEWSANDMAN⏳ (@giselleb1234) September 22, 2022

But it’s not all sunshine and roses, with many comics fans not happy with this comedic take on the character:

Episode 6 really just ruined Mr. immortal. They could’ve setup the Great Lakes Avengers with his character but man, they dropped the ball here! Cmon! #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/thj4Q4FBMG — B1G Trojans (@B1GTrojans) September 22, 2022

#SheHulk

If you actually wanna read the REAL Craig Hollis/Mister Immortal and not that abomination, go read all the G.L.A/Great Lakes Avengers runs instead and fall in love with this depressed himbo pic.twitter.com/RC910drYdl — Thomas ✨ (@ThomasEsmore) September 22, 2022

It seems like Mr. Immortal may have been a one-and-done character, but Pasquesi was so slimily charismatic we’re hoping he’s back for more at some point.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.