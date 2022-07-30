‘She-Hulk’ fans have already spotted a hilariously unexpected ‘Hawkeye’ crossover

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law isn’t even out yet, but eagle-eyed fans have already uncovered an unexpected crossover. Or should we saw hawk-eyed fans, as it turns out the She-Hulk trailers feature a hilarious easter egg that calls back to some scene-stealing characters from the Hawkeye TV series. If anyone from the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld vehicle was going to get a reference in this show, we didn’t think it would be these guys.

Redditor u/KostisPat257 took to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to share a screenshot of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) interacting with her fans on an Instagram Live video. If you take a closer look at the comments, you can see that one of them is from @TrkSuit22 who writes “she hulk is hot bro.” That’s right, the bro-happy Tracksuit Mafia are back in She-Hulk. Kind of.

This is just another promise that She-Hulk is going to have a lot of fun celebrating its ties to the wider MCU. Despite Jen’s fourth-wall-breaking comment in the trailer that it’s not going to be a cameo-filled show, we know that The Incredible Hulk‘s Tim Roth is back as Abomination, as is the king of Phase 4 himself Wong (Benedict Wong). And so, it turns out, is Charlie Cox as Daredevil, bringing Marvel’s two superhero lawyers face to face in the process.

She-Hulk‘s willingness to embrace the canon is maybe an attempt to balance its wildly original premise which sets it apart from every Marvel Disney Plus show that’s come before it. The series is pitched as a legal comedy, making it the MCU’s first proper half-hour sitcom — WandaVision obviously aped the genre but ended up much darker.

Co-starring Mark Ruffalo as Shulkie’s more famous cousin Bruce Banner, She-Hulk kicks off its nine-part run this Aug. 17 on Disney Plus.