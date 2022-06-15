‘She-Hulk’ is the ultimate green girlboss, according to series star

One of the many new heroes to be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, She-Hulk, will not just be big and green, but also filled with feminist themes.

The series acts not only as an introduction of She-Hulk, but also a continuation of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk’s arc that has been slowly developing across four phases of the MCU. But while eyes are on She-Hulk, the supporting cast is also hugely important.

Speaking to Bell Media, Gonzaga, who plays Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk’s close friend Nikki, spoke glowingly of the feminist themes and the “smart satire” featured in the upcoming Disney Plus series. Praise went to her co-star Tatiana Maslany who plays the titular hero, who she describes as a “natural” actor.

“It was the best. Being in the Marvel world is a whole—you know, your imagination gets to run wild. You’re in all these scenes with iconic characters and Tatiana Maslany from Canada, Saskatchewan… but she’s such an amazing, natural actor, and so fun and so professional. I can’t say enough things about her or it’ll sound like I’m being dishonest, which is amazing. “So it was very fun to work with her and be in She-Hulk and be in the Marvel-verse… it was weird normalizing [being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe]. And you know, Mark Ruffalo is on the show, we have Smart-Hulk on the show, and it’s just so fun and silly. Jessica Gao, our writer, made such a smart satire with a lot of really cool feminist commentary, so it’s exciting.”

She-Hulk is very much part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s shift towards a more diverse array of characters. It’s the second female-led Disney Plus series to be released this year, as fans continue to hope for an A-Force spin-off somewhere down the line.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to premiere Aug. 17 on Disney Plus, and beware the horny posts when it does finally launch.