The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series is out later this month. It will present a more comedic take on transforming into a giant green monster, but, at the same time, will not avoid complexity and will also look at how Walters is treated differently when huge.

Creator Jessica Gao reveals this creative choice in a report filed about the show in USA Today recently. The article quotes star Tatiana Maslany who says exploring a woman’s body feels prescient in the era we now live in and Gao says Maslany’s Walters will go through what many women have when they change their looks and notice sudden shifts in attitudes and attention from others.

“Her struggle is different than Bruce’s because hers is so much more internalized. It really is about her wrestling with her identity and what it means to see people change how they treat her vs. how they treat She-Hulk.”

The piece goes on to confirm Maslany wore a motion-capture suit for the sequences where her character is powered up and Maslany ultimately took those moments for her performance. Essentially, nothing about the outfit feels fitting and so it works with the excluded feeling Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Maslany’s familial association have when compared to other Marvel superheroes.

“He and I talked about how bizarre that suit is. Nothing about you feels like a superhero so there’s also an outsider feeling, which is sort of what the Hulk’s place in (the Avengers) is.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Aug. 17 on Disney Plus. It has nine episodes in its initial run.