She-Hulk Teaser Features Easter Egg From The Incredible Hulk TV Show

When it comes to naming the best actor to have ever played Bruce Banner or his gamma-radiated alter ego in live-action, the argument usually boils down to a small band of Edward Norton apologists mounting a valiant stand against an army of Mark Ruffalo supporters.

Sure, Lou Ferrigno’s name gets tossed around on occasion, but very rarely does anyone make a case for Bill Bixby. Former bodybuilder Ferrigno getting painted green and smashing sh*t up is probably the most fondly-remembered aspect of cult favorite The Incredible Hulk, but it was his regular-sized co-star who carried the drama and emotion.

As pointed out on Twitter, the teaser for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s She-Hulk featured a subtle wink to the classic series, right down to the framing of the shot and the outfit worn by Ruffalo’s Banner.

That’s dedication to acknowledging the past, when you can bet that a huge number of MCU fans hyped for She-Hulk have likely never seen a single episode of The Incredible Hulk, which ran for 80 episodes and five TV movies between 1977 and 1982. Not that it matters, when Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany are here to stay as our green rage monsters for the foreseeable future.