Lou Ferrigno Thinks She-Hulk Should Go Easy On The CGI

One of the burning questions surrounding Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney Plus series She-Hulk is how star Tatiana Maslany will be transformed into the title character. While onscreen cousin Mark Ruffalo has been kitted out in the motion capture leotard for his appearances in the franchise, Jennifer Walters has always had a more humanoid look than Bruce Banner’s giant green alter ego.

Given the advances in technology over the years, she’s hardly going to be painted green either, but one person with a vast knowledge of playing a gamma-irradiated superhero thinks that She-Hulk should go as easy as possible on the CGI. We are of course talking about Lou Ferrigno, who’s hardly outed himself as a diehard Ruffalo fan over the years, but in a new interview The Incredible Hulk‘s version of the iconic comic book favorite revealed his belief that there’s a balance to be struck.

“I think it’s a good idea, but I think we have to get retrained from seeing too much special effects because the more authentic, organic the character can be, the more believable. So we have to see what happens because it may work for Star Wars, it may work for different films, but you know, when you have too much CGI, it gets confusing.”

She-Hulk is currently in the midst of production, and all we’ve seen so far is a set photo of Maslany looking very much like herself, while Ruffalo has been spotted wearing his signature mo-cap dots. The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil was recently added to the ensemble as villain Titania, who generally tends to look like a regular person, albeit a very strong one.

Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky will also be back, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet whether or not he’ll revert to his Abomination form at any stage, although it seems very likely. Should the full CGI route be taken with Blonsky, Banner and Walters, then the effects budget for She-Hulk is going to go through the roof, which admittedly wouldn’t be much of an issue when the MCU shows are costing anywhere up to $25 million per episode.