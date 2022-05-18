‘She-Hulk’ to be set during the Blip, according to fan theory

With the first trailer for She-Hulk out, so are the fan theories and speculation for the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney Plus series.

Tatiana Maslany stars as the titular hero, but many eyes are on the various returning cast members from previous Marvel Studios productions. With Benedict Wong, Tim Roth, and Mark Ruffalo all on-board, fans are wondering what part they’ll play. In particular, there’s a lot of discussion around why Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner / The Hulk is no longer in a sling.

After reversing the Snap in Avengers: Endgame, Hulk had been been injured by the sheer power held within the Infinity Gauntlet. His last appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sees him in human form with a sling, which has everyone asking what on Earth is happening in She-Hulk.

A fan theory posted to Reddit believes that due to his Professor Hulk form, the series is set during the “blip” between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The appearance of Wong in the series (confirmed in the cast line-up) helps solidify this, as Wong played an important part during the Blip years defending Earth. Banner and Wong are also shown to be contacts in this era during Endgame.

A commenter did point out in the post that the world shown in the trailer doesn’t seem very post-apocalyptic or empty as you’d expect, but never say never.



The Marvel timeline is undoubtedly all over the shop regardless. With several shows and films coming out each year, and the ongoing multiverse shenanigans, time can be very hard to properly track. There’s been no confirmation yet on She-Hulk’s place in the timeline, similar to how Moon Knight has mostly ignored the greater events in the universe.

All will be revealed in due season, with She-Hulk set to premiere on Disney Plus from Aug. 17.