‘She-Hulk’ viewers convince themselves that we’ve just met the MCU’s Ghost Rider
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
In many ways, the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was a self-contained, standalone story, and yet it also found time to potentially set up two major characters that we’ve been waiting to see enter the MCU for a long time. At least, that’s what the fans think. In addition to getting excited all over again that Mephisto is finally on his way (they never learn), Marvel lovers are convincing themselves that episode four just paved the road for the arrival of Ghost Rider.
“Is This Not Real Magic?” saw Jennifer Walters take Wong’s case against a stage magician using real Mystic Arts magic in his act — a magician called Donny Blaze. Obviously, you can’t drop a name like that in the mix without reminding folks of the most famous incarnation of the Spirit of Vengeance, Johnny Blaze. In fact, the names are so similar, some viewers probably walked away from the episode thinking this guy was Johnny himself.
Folks got so excited for this hint, they’ve now got whiplash (er, the neck injury, not Mickey Rourke).
Not only that, but everyone’s new favorite character Madisynn mentioned meeting a demon that wanted to consume her soul. Could that be Zarathos, the demon Johnny bonds with?
“It’s all building up.”
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. loyalists couldn’t help but fantasize about a Robbie Reyes cameo.
Here’s a wild theory: are the Blaze boys brothers?
You love to see it.
For clarification, though, it’s worth revisiting showrunner Jessica Gao’s comments on whether there’s any connection between Donny and Johnny from the She-Hulk premiere. Gao maintained that Donny Blaze is just a stage name, playing down any potential link.
Donny might not be our Ghost Rider, but putting the Blaze name out there definitely sows the seeds for a proper Ghost Rider introduction down the line. And, if not, we can always hope for a Nicolas Cage cameo in Avengers: Secret Wars, right?