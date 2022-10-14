‘She-Hulk,’ ‘What If…?,’ the ‘70s, and the crazy fan theory tying it all together

Warning: spoilers for the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to follow

The finale for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law contained many startling revelations that will change the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. But one throw-away joke has a hidden Easter egg that hints at the possible future appearance of the attorney-turned-superhero in a Disney Plus show that no one expected.

The cold-open of the show’s finale contained a shot-for-shot homage to the 1978 TV series The Incredible Hulk, starring Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno. However, this fictitious TV show in the Me Decade is instead called The Savage She-Hulk and still stars Tatiana Maslany as the titular character, but sporting a ’70s-style plaid blazer. The style of the show also pays homage to the era by having a film-grain-heavy look and voice-over narration that would be considered over-the-top by today’s standards.

While the Jennifer Walters we’ve come to know and love eventually wakes up, revealing the ’70s call back was nothing more than a dream all along, there’re a few tell-tale signs that point to the Savage She-Hulk actually existing somewhere out there in the multiverse.

As the Reddit user u/no_not_luke explained on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a brief but recognizable musical sting during The Savage She-Hulk sequence is actually “the Watcher’s motif from What If… ?,” the animated Disney Plus show that imagines an alternative universe version of familiar MCU characters.

What’s more, it was explained in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that when characters in the MCU dream, they are actually experiencing a version of themselves in an alternative universe. This would seem to imply the Savage She-Hulk does indeed exist in an alternative universe and possibly paves the way for her appearing in an episode of the second season of What If… ?.

Though an episode of What If…? in the forthcoming season two dedicated entirely to Savage She-Hulk is far from confirmed, this fan theory certainly makes us hopeful that we can see more of what Jennifer Walters would be like in a 1970s backdrop.

You can currently stream every episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus.