‘She-Hulk’ fans adore the hilarious opening paying homage to the 70s Hulk show

This article contains spoilers for the She-Hulk finale

There’s a lot to talk about in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale and much of the discussion will inevitably center on the audacious breaking of the fourth wall midway through the episode. But before all that kicked off, the show began with a pitch-perfect homage to The Incredible Hulk TV show starring Lou Ferrigno as the Hulk and Bill Bixby as David Banner.

This was a shot-for-shot remake of the 70s intro as ‘The Savage She-Hulk’, complete with practical Hulk effects, 70s fashion, grainy visuals, and an overbearing narrator. It’s an excellent way to prep the audience for the chaos to come later in the episode and a lot of love was poured into the tiny details (we love Jen’s retro computer).

Longtime Hulk fans are blown away:

Holy!!! The opening of She Hulk finale!!! pic.twitter.com/FDTYczoHUG — A Guy Who Codes (@browniepoints) October 13, 2022

We kinda want a whole show that looks like this:

Fans are loving the attention to detail:

I am gonna re-watch that meticulous shot-for-shot opening a few times before I settle in for the finale #SheHulk — Aram Martian 👽 (@AramVartian) October 13, 2022

Will younger viewers appreciate it?

That opening was freakin awesome!!! Y’all youngins don’t know bout that. #SheHulk — Mister Lee (@LeeTheTeacha) October 13, 2022

It seems that whatever your opinion on the rest of the episode everyone likes this:

She Hulk is fairly daft but that opening 70s series homage in the final episode was amazing. — Kane Banner (@Kanebanner) October 13, 2022

Now we want to rewatch the original show…:

Lolll @ the David Banner Hulk inspired opening #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/zrJumBrC3B — Raccaccoonie (@nferno) October 13, 2022

It’s always nice to see the classics getting some love and, though it’s not confirmed, we think Malia Arrayah is under the She-Hulk costume in this opening. The 6’5″ Arrayah is the on-set reference for She-Hulk, though as she’s replaced by the CGI character hasn’t actually made it to the screen, so it’d make sense for her to get this role.

Either way, while it doesn’t sound like She-Hulk is getting her own movie anytime soon, we now know what the next big MCU Hulk story will be. Time for yet more Daddy issues…