She-Hulk Will Reportedly Feature Multiple Hulks

It looks like there will be more than just a mean green femme fighting machine in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series. Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that She-Hulk will feature more than just Tatiana Maslany as the titular character and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner.

There are many potential Hulks for Marvel to pull from thanks to the varied nature of the long-running comic series. On specifically the She-Hulk side, there’s potentially Red She-Hulk Betty Ross. For regular Hulks, Amadeus Cho who is sometimes known by fans as Asian Hulk, could also possibly make an appearance. There’s also Grey Hulk, Guilt Hulk, Doc Green, and even the incredibly unlikely but not impossible Zombie Hulk as other choices the series creators could include.

What will be interesting to see is just how the different Hulks will be introduced in the series — will it be all of them at the beginning or slowly throughout? Currently, we only really know that Jennifer Walters is a lawyer and that the show will potentially be a legal comedy. It’s possible the multiple Hulks might be involved in a lawsuit in some way, or potentially have caused some serious property damage that someone has to pay for.



She-Hulk is set to release in 2022.