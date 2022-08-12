She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to smash its way onto Disney Plus very soon, and will be filled to the brim with Marvel characters. But will a Spider-Man make an appearance?

The likes of Daredevil, Abomination, Wong, and Bruce Banner all appear in supporting roles for the Disney Plus series as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and feels more connected. There have been many other characters rumored to pop up in the 30-minute comedy series, but will a certain webhead be among them?

Writer and series creator Jessica Gao spoke to The Direct about the fun of throwing characters into the mix, and revealed a few characters couldn’t be used due to rights issues. The other thing stopping characters from making potential cameos was Marvel often had plans for them, and didn’t plan on introducing them in the series.

“There were a lot of characters from the comics– we wanted a lot of the comics for characters for fun situations where we could bring in like a character and think of like funny reasons why they would be in legal trouble. But there were a lot of characters that were from the comics that we couldn’t use either because of a rights issue, or there were a few times where it was because Marvel… all they would say is that they had other plans. And that’s all they would tell us. And then, we tried very, very hard to poke, and prod, and get a little bit more information. Of course, they wouldn’t tell us.”

But as for Spider-Man, Gao said they were “bummed out” that they couldn’t get to use the character for the series. Due likely to the confusing rights situation around Spider-Man between Marvel and Sony, as well as Tom Holland likely being too big a star to pop up for a cameo.

“But I will say, the one MCU character that really bummed out a lot of the writers in our room that we couldn’t use was Spider-Man and anyone involved around– like in the Spider-Man universe. Because we had so many Spider-Man fans in the room.”

It’s not a massive shock, all things considered. Spider-Man’s just had a climactic trilogy ending movie which saw a complete reset of his relationships, and She-Hulk is traditionally not super related to the webhead in the comics. Audiences will need a buffer between Spidey adventures to maintain the mystique.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney Plus on Aug. 18.