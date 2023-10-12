‘She is slithering on through this game’: Why are the ‘Big Brother 25’ houseguests keeping social and strategic mastermind Cirie Fields in the house?

It would not be surprising if the four-time 'Survivor' player emerged as the champion of 'Big Brother 25.'

When four-time Survivor player Cirie Fields entered the house for Big Brother 25 (alongside her son, Jared Fields), reality TV lovers were absolutely stunned – could this be her chance to take home a win on a CBS competition show?

Upon her arrival, Cirie quickly began to dominate the game, giving the other houseguests a social and strategic masterclass. Forming strong relationships with others like Matt Klotz, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, and more, the Survivor legend appeared to be in control of the game since day one, helping dictate the result of the first few evictions.

Things quickly took a turn when Cirie lost her two closest allies, Jared Fields and Izzy Gleicher, seemingly leaving her stranded on an island (no pun intended).

While several Big Brother superfans believe Cirie is checked out of the game after these less-than-ideal evictions, the four-time Survivor player has revealed on numerous occasions that laying low is all a part of her strategy.

Will Cirie manage to coast her way to the end like she did on Survivor?

Why are her fellow houseguests keeping her in the game, given her status as a social and strategic mastermind?

Viewers have sooooo many questions – keep scrolling to see what feedsters are saying via Reddit.

“I’m genuinely surprised Cirie is still (as of writing this) in the house. I don’t even mean gameplay wise, even though she’s lost every comp she’s been in this season, I just mean more ‘because of her fame,'” @TylerRemmington prefaced, before diving into the details.

“What I mean is that she has a lot against her coming into the house. She has experience in this type of game. I know Survivor isn’t a 1 to 1 of Big Brother, but the skills certainly translate. I feel like most of the time (not all of the time, but most from what I can recall) returning or experienced houseguests are sent out early, because they know how the game works and have that advantage, or the houseguests are like ‘you had your chance already.’ Both of these I feel like apply to Cirie (again, Big Brother isn’t exactly Survivor), but knowing how one works gives you a boost for sure, not to mention that she won The Traitors just before this,” the user continued.

They concluded, “The biggest thing for me though is that from what I’ve been told about her gameplay (I don’t fully remember her seasons, but my mom does), it’s all about laying low and riding to the end, then starting to win. If this is her whole strategy, why would you let her do that? Like, it seems that a lot of the house was familiar with Survivor, and knew about her in the game. Hell, Cory is ‘Mr. Survivor‘ in the house and a very good strategist. Why was Cirie not like number one on his radar? Like, the only thing I can come up with is that everyone was just starstruck (Izzy being struck the hardest) and just doesn’t see it. Am I missing something?”

Naturally, several Big Brother superfans had similar comments to make.

“She’s been on six seasons of game shows, winning the 2 that weren’t Survivor 😏😆 Why they keep her is beyond me. She’s a master at floating until the final drama, when she’s usually voted out, but she is slithering on through this game. Boggling,” @IDontWatchBravo exclaimed.

“She listens more than she talks. And she’s very nice and makes the person she’s talking to feel valued and listened to. So she gets lots of information without giving any up. The fact that they haven’t voted her out yet is beyond me cause she’s still a huge threat in this game,” @EnthalpicallyFavored dished.

“Tbh she’s even surprised she’s in the house I think. She’s been laying very low the last two weeks and that’s helping her. She’s barely even playing at this point and she’s not really on anyone’s radar. She’s now basically playing Big Brother like she did Survivor,” @Wintertime13 shared.

“Overnight, she went from ‘nobody wants to get rid of her’ to ‘she’s a useless non-threat’ at kind of the perfect time. Basically, everyone in the house is too busy sniping at each other to worry about her,”

@This_is_Not_My_Handl wrote.

Throughout the 148 comments on the oh-so intriguing Reddit thread, there are hardly any that state that Cirie should stay in the game – she is a threat hiding in plain sight!

Will the one and only Cirie Fields avoid eviction this week and coast her way to the finale? Tune into CBS and/or Paramount Plus for new episodes of Big Brother every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday — things are starting to heat up…