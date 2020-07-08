She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power Trends As Fans Demand A Movie

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has been a big success for Netflix. The reboot of the 1980s property quickly proved a hit with its target audience and critics alike, with the first, third, fourth and fifth seasons all scoring a perfect 100% on the Tomatometer (and the second is at 85%). Granted, there are those who have angrily decried the more cartoony character designs and LGBTQ representation, but it’s probably best to ignore grown men who get worked up into a fury over a cartoon aimed at young girls.

The finale of the show wrapped things up with a battle against Horde Prime, who is only defeated after Adora and Catra finally confess their feelings for one another as their love gives them the power to defeat the mind-controlling bad guy. Fans thought they knocked it out of the park and are now demanding more. As such, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power was trending on Twitter the other day as folks campaigned for either a sixth season or a full-length animated movie.

dreamworks don’t you get it? i miss them. so please just this once give me MORE SHE RA pic.twitter.com/hQ5vuaFRTj — gray (@grayadora) July 5, 2020

I didn’t forget about this underrated queen, GIVE HER THE SCREENTIME AND LOVE SHE DESERVES! MORE SHE RA pic.twitter.com/QsvU6uNwEO — 𝒂𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒉 ✰ (@catradvras) July 5, 2020

BOTH AJ AND AIMEE ARE DOWN FOR IT 👀👀 MORE SHE RA pic.twitter.com/7CmxnBKX4t — ✿ ari ✿ dyke month (@lesbjancatra) July 5, 2020

MORE SHE RA for the best redemption arc since prince zuko pic.twitter.com/Hxg4eVRWhV — ellie 🪐 𝒾𝓈 𝒶 𝓌𝒶𝓇𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓇 (@SapphiScientist) July 5, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO HER!!!

MORE SHE RA pic.twitter.com/3RyjrMsLNm — cata ✨ (@sharingayx) July 5, 2020

MORE SHE RA BECAUSE WE NEED MORE THAN ONE BEST FRIENDS SQUAD GROUP HUG pic.twitter.com/vKDkugvg6m — evie (@bonnibelbg) July 5, 2020

MORE SHE RA because I also miss Cast :') pic.twitter.com/AQOUEJp3re — hEy aDoRa 🤠 (@catradoraa__) July 5, 2020

i need more of them together !!!!!!! MORE SHE RA pic.twitter.com/ZJHkYllXTD — tata (@catriadora) July 5, 2020

I want a she ra movie because I want to see this smiles more and more. MORE SHE RA pic.twitter.com/gxuA4Vf8Jl — suricate ✿ (@suricatefodido) July 5, 2020

Series creator Noelle Stevenson addressed the demands during a recent live stream, saying:

“I would love to make a She-Ra movie. I think that would be cool. It’d be fun. I don’t know what the possibility of that is. I mean, I think if you guys just keep up the momentum and keep asking for it… It’s not really my call, but I would definitely be a part of it if it was happening… I hope that something else happens with She-Ra. I have no idea though, so, unfortunately, that’s all I can say for right now.”

Personally, I think there’s a decent chance of a movie if only because Netflix isn’t one to look a gift horse in the mouth. This has been one of their most successful animated shows and we know that they’re keen to expand their animated output aimed at younger audiences. So, while Stevenson and the rest of the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power team can deservedly rest on their laurels for a while, I doubt it’ll be too long before we see the characters back on our screens for a new adventure.