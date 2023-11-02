‘She’s got the whole package’: Will the latest ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ arrival put Jess Girod and Blake Moynes’ relationship at risk?

Bachelor In Paradise is about to shake up…

On November 2, the series took to Instagram to tease a hot new arrival that will be hitting the beach very soon, certain to turn some heads — the one and only Genevie Mayo.

According to her official biography from The Bachelor, where she vied for the heart of Zach Shallcross and was eliminated during episode four, “Genevie is definitely the full package, with a smile that lights up every room she walks into. Not only is she a registered nurse, but she’s hoping to be CEO of a hospital one day… When she’s not working, Genevie loves reading Colleen Hoover books, playing sports and spending time with her family.”

“The Maryland native is looking for a loyal and adventurous man and only dates to find the real deal. When Genevie loves, she loves hard and is looking for the right partner to settle down with,” and it looks like Genevie thinks Blake Moynes fits the bill.

In the teaser, Genevie is seen walking down the steps to the beach, and the women are definitely threatened by her — she is seriously perfection!

“Genevieve arrived today. I feel like she’s just going to bring like a ball of energy and excitement to the beach. She has a date card, and I just don’t know who she’s going to take,” Jess Girod shares, and little does she know the neonatal nurse is coming after her man.

Ever since day one in Mexico, Jess and Blake have been attached at the hip. Even with Sean McLaughlin trying time and time again to pursue a relationship with her — using the fact that they’re both Swifties as a means for flirting — Jess remained loyal to Blake, however, things are starting to take a turn…

After a (no pun intended) spicy game of Truth or Dare, where the 24-year-old hinted that she may want to pursue some other men on the beach — such as Tanner Courtad or Tyler Norris — Jess and Blake’s relationship has been hanging on by a thread.

After Genevie asks Blake to go on a one-on-one date in the teaser, he is seen having a conversation with Jess, uttering the words “She seems fun, and you can explore things you need to explore without me being here. Maybe a shake up is a good thing” before the video ended.

What will episode six of Bachelor In Paradise have in store, and where will Jess and Blake go from here? Tune into brand new episodes every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC — with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day to find out for yourself.