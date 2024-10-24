Tigerlily from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 has certainly made a splash, and not just because of her whirlwind romance with a younger man.

Fans are fascinated by her unique name, but there’s so much more interesting things about the reality TV star. What’s sparked conversation is a throwback photo she shared of herself before she underwent plastic surgery and fillers.

Tigerlily before plastic surgery

In an Instagram Q&A, Tigerlily revealed her ethnic background—she’s “half-Japanese” on her mother’s side and has Austrian and Native American heritage from her father. Alongside this revelation, she posted a picture from about a decade ago, likely around the time she was 31 and married her ex-husband. The picture showed a very different version of Tigerlily—one with natural brown hair, golden highlights, and a bright smile topped off with a tiara. Fans were quick to point out that she looked stunning, with others agreeing she looked great as a brunette.

Tigerlily hasn’t been shy about discussing her cosmetic enhancements. Over the years, she’s opted for lip and cheek fillers, which have significantly altered her appearance. In another Instagram story, she claimed that she only had Botox and fillers, and changed her hair blonde as part of her makeover after turning 40. Fans were skeptical about that. Some fans think these changes have aged her prematurely, drawing comparisons to other reality stars who have gone down a similar path. One fan even commented: “She’s prematurely aging herself and on the fast track to looking like Darcey,” referencing another 90 Day Fiancé star known for her extensive plastic surgery.

It wasn’t just her hair color and fillers that caught people’s attention—her eye color has also changed. In the throwback photo, Tigerlily had brown eyes, but now they appear to be blue. This led some fans to speculate that she might be wearing colored contact lenses or possibly even had color-changing eye surgery. While some viewers were shocked by the transformation, others pointed out that it’s not unusual for someone with mixed ethnicity to have children with different hair or eye colors.

Tigerlily’s love life with Adnan

As a single mother of two from Frisco, Texas, Tigerlily worked as a Certified Forensic Document Examiner, specializing in handwriting. Despite her busy life, she found time for love and is now married to 22-year-old Adnan, a model from Jordan. With an 18-year age gap and different religious backgrounds, their relationship wasn’t without its challenges, but the couple has found a way to be happy together.

Although some fans claimed they “prefer” the old version of Tigerlily, others appreciate the honesty and openness with which she shares her story. Her bold personality and unique appearance are just part of what makes her a fascinating addition to 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and fans will undoubtedly be tuning in to see what happens next.

