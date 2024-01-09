‘Shorsey’ season 3 release window, cast, and more

The hilarious 'Letterkenny' spin-off has been renewed for another season, but what do we know about the upcoming release?

When it comes to successful modern spin-offs, there are few better examples than Shoresy.

The show follows the eponymous, foul-mouthed former hockey star (a character from the similarly hilarious Letterkenny) as he attempts to transform a failing lower division team. However, it’s become so much more than a sporting comedy, delivering on heart and humor as the audience watches “Waffle” find his feet. Both shows are written by Shoresy actor Jared Keeso, who’s managed to transform the character who claimed to have fooled around with everyone’s mom into a loveable leading man.

Fans of the Sudbury Bulldogs underdog tale were blessed with a second season of the show just a few months ago, yet dedicated viewers are already wondering when the next installment will be on our screens. Thankfully for them, we have the answers to their questions below!

Check out all the important information about Shoresy season 3 below, including the release window, cast date, and more.

When will Shoresey season 3 be released?

Image via Hulu/Crave Network

Shoresy season 3 had already been confirmed by Hulu before they even released the second season, such is Shoresy‘s popularity. The new season of the feelgood sporting comedy began shooting late last year, which means that it’s likely to return in the latter half of this year.

Season 2 was released on Oct. 27 last year, so another Fall drop is probably the best bet. The previous two seasons were a bingeable six episodes each, all released on the same day. Each episode so far has had a runtime of between 20 and 30 minutes, so it’s likely that season 3 will follow the same format.

For now, you’re just going to have to rewatch the previous 2 seasons if you want your serving of Waffle.

Who are the cast of Shoresey season 3?

Image via Hulu

As mentioned above, Keeso returns as Shoresey. Other familiar faces are Tasya Teles as Nat, the team’s GM who takes no BS, Harlan Blayne Kytwayat as Sanguinet, Blair Lamora as the forthright and hilarious Ziigwan, Keilani Rose as her equally deadpan sister Miigwan, and Ryan McDonnell as Mark Michaels. There’s also Terry Ryan as Hitchcock, Jonathan-Ismaël Diaby as “Dolo,” and Camilla Sullivan as the smooth talking love interest of the main man, Laura Mohr.

There will be a few more returning faces, and probably some new ones thanks to the Bulldogs’ promotion. Which brings us onto our next section…

What will the plot lines of Shoresy season 3 be?

Image via Hulu

After selling enough copies of their team calendar and a dramatic, last-minute win in their final game of the season, the Sudbury Bulldogs gained the right to take a step up to the next rung on the sporting ladder and take on the National Senior Tournament. Season 3 will undoubtedly show us the outcome of this promotion, and probably also introduce us to a new cast of characters as teams from all over Canada travel to Sudbury and attempt to end the Bulldogs’ impressive winning streak.

We’re also likely to continue to see how the team’s success is affecting those connected with it. Season 2 threw viewers right into the swing of the Bulldogs’ stellar season, and had them all dealing with the newfound pressures that came with winning. With the national exposure that will come from their continued success, will we enter the story during the middle of a massive momentum shift, as we did in season 2? Or will Keeso take a different path, and begin from where we left off?

On that note, fans are also keen to dive more into the Laura/Shoresy potential romance, and we’re sure that writers will continue to develop their relationship. Whether or not it’s in a way that satisfied the fandom is yet to be confirmed. Another couple that people want to know more about is Miig and Sanguinet, who didn’t get enough of the limited screentime available in season 2.

Where can I watch Shoresy season 3?

Photo by Lindsay Sarazin/ HULU

If you’re in the U.S, you will be able to watch Shoresy season 3 on Hulu when it’s released. If you’re in the show’s native Canada, it’s available on Crave. Outside of North America, streaming will be dependent on your region and possibly not even available, although you will almost certainly be able to purchase the season on Prime Video or Apple TV.