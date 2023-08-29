‘Shoresy’ season 2 release date, cast, and how to watch

The foul-mouthed Canadian coach is back for a second season. Here's everything you need to know about the return.

Sometimes a spin-off can be a little lackluster, but Letterkenny offshoot Shoresy delivered a brilliant, hilarious, and surprisingly touching first season. Now, the titular character is back, and hoping to see his team the Sudbury Bulldogs build on the improvements they made over the course of the last season. The real question is, can they finally win a game?

If you’re a fan of Jared Keeso’s Shoresy (or his series Letterkenny) and want to know all about the season 2 release date, cast, and how to watch this brilliant Canadian sitcom, then read ahead for our guide!

What is Shoresy about?

Image via Crave Network

Shoresy follows the eponymous character, a former ice hockey star who is a creation of Jared Keeso and originally appeared on Keeso’s show Letterkenny. In Letterkenny, Shoresy never showed his face, often being filmed from behind, or in positions where he was obscured. During scenes where he was playing or refereeing ice hockey, he wore a tinted visor.

In Shoresy, the former player heads to Sudbury, the home of the Bulldogs, quite possibly the worst professional team in Canada. At the beginning of the series, the Bulldogs have lost twenty games on the trot, and are rooted to the bottom of the table in their four-team league, the Triple A-level Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (NOSHO). As a result of their poor form, they’re on the verge of being shut down, but veteran Shoresy makes a bet with the team general manager that he can get them back to winning ways, as long as he’s given full control.

Over the course of the first season, we saw Shoresy get a new coach, find a new crew of players, and inspire the Bulldogs to something beyond mediocrity (although they still lose, a lot). Along the way, the former player developed a love interest, which we may see more of in season two. Other potential plot points include the rickety Bulldog stadium being refurbished, as well as the team’s improvements.

When is the second season of Shoresy out?

Image via Crave Network

In April of this year, it was confirmed via Tweet that Shoresy had resumed production for season two, after an announcement in January that it would be returning. Hulu has now confirmed that the second season of the show will drop on October 27, 2023, doing so via a snazzy video on their official YouTube page. The season will once again be six episodes long.

Who is the main cast in Shoresy season 2?

Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

A huge number of the season one cast are returning to Shoresy for season two.

Jared Keeso as Shoresy

Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Show creator Jared Keeso is reprising his role as Shoresy, the foul-mouthed, ultra-talented former hockey star turned manager of the struggling Sudbury Bulldogs. Keeso is mostly known for his other show Letterkenny, of which Shoresy is a spin-off. Letterkenny fans will also be getting a new season, so it’s been a busy time for Keeso.

Tasya Teles as Nat

Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Teles is most known for her time on the critically acclaimed CW series The 100, but in Shoresy she plays Nat, the owner of the Sudbury Bulldogs who is wary of Shoresy, but eventually comes around to his way of thinking. Despite the Bulldogs’ losing end to the season, she decided not to fold the team as planned, as she’s bought into the Shoresy way.

Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat as Sanguinet

Image via Lindsay Sarazin/Crave Network/Hulu

Also known as Sanger, Sanguinet is Shoresy’s best friend in Sudbury and one of the few people he knows he can lean on at the beginning of the first season. A more positive foil to Shroesy’s style, the two complement each other well. Kytwayhat also appeared in the 2022 sci-fi horror Prey, part of the Predator franchise.

Blair Lamora as Ziigwan

Image via Hulu

One of Nat’s helpers, Ziigwan is funny, smart, and takes none of Shoresy’s rubbish. Blair Lamora puts in a great performance as the headstrong character who loves the game of hockey as much as anybody else in the series, the players included. Lamora has only had small appearances in other shows but was cast in the series Outlander.

Keilani Elizabeth Rose as Miigwan

Image via Hulu

Miigwan is another of Nat’s loyal helpers and is played by Native actress Keilani Elizabeth Rose. Rose has appeared in a number of other shows, including a main role in the comedy Flimsy. In a tale as old as America itself, the Canadian performer was shot in L.A. last year, but thankfully made a solid recovery and is returning for season 2.

Jonathan-Ismael Diaby as Dolo

Image via NHL.com

Jonathan-Ismael Diaby is an ice hockey pro who was once a third-round pick for the big leagues. Although he is now mostly focusing on his rap, he basically plays himself in the show. Diaby was a surprisingly agile defenceman who is sadly known for suffering some seriously racist abuse from NHL viewers, including one incident where a so-called fan hurled racist epithets at him and his family. Now, though, he’s living his best life and appearing on this beloved show, whereas we assume that angry racist is continuing to live out a pathetic existence somewhere in the North American continent.

Terry Ryan as Ted Hitchcock/Hitch

Photo by Andre Pichette/Getty Images

Hitch is the smartmouthed, martini-loving former player, and like Dolo, is actually played by a former ice hockey star named Terry Ryan. In his earlier life, he played for the Montreal Canadians and has also been in several films and television shows since his retirement from the big leagues, including small parts in Schitt’s Creek and the Jason Mamoa-led production Frontier.

Ryan McDonell as Mark Michaels

Photo by Lindsay Sarazin/ HULU

Keeper Michaels had an entire downfall and redemption arc across season one of Shoresy, and we’re excited to see his character develop further now that he’s more involved in the team. He’s played by veteran Canadian actor Ryan McDonell, who has appeared in small roles in hit shows like Smallville.

Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen as Goody

Image via Crave Network/Hulu

Goody seems a bit slow and sweet, but he has real heart and is an integral part of the Bulldogs’ kind-of turnaround. He’s played by Andrew Antsanen, a former hockey player and MMA fighter who has turned his talents to acting. Shoresy is his only big acting credit so far, though.

Who else will appear in Shoresy season 2?

Image via Crave Network/Hulu

Plenty of other fan favorites will be rejoining for season two of Shoresy, including seasoned actors and a host of other former professional hockey players.

Max Bouffard as JJ

Jon “Nasty” Mirasty as Jim #1

Brandon Nolan as Jim #2

Jordan Nolan as Jim #3

Keegan Long as Liam

Bourke Cazabon as Cory

In addition, there are a few other names that have been confirmed to appear in the show’s second season, including Frederick Roy (the son of Ice Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy), musician and internationally acclaimed pop star Rêve, actresses Catherine St-Laurent and Jordana Lajoie.

Guest star appearances have also been confirmed, including Scott Thompson, Jonathan Torrens, Camille Sullivan, Eliana Jones, and Jacob Tierney.

How can I watch Shoresy season 2?

Image via Hulu/Crave Network

In its native Canada, Shoresy will be available on the on-demand service the Crave Network. In the United States, viewers will be able to watch the new season on Hulu.