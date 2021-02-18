Shudder Renews Creepshow For Season 3, Season 2 Coming In April

Although we’re still waiting for the premiere of Creepshow‘s second season, Shudder are confident enough in the series to have ordered a third run. The show, based on George A. Romero and Stephen King’s classic 1980s horror anthologies, also produced animated Halloween and Christmas specials last year. Moreover, it’s now confirmed that new episodes of Creepshow will start airing on Shudder come April 1st, and some fresh photos from the upcoming run have been released and can be seen in the gallery below.

Showrunner Greg Nicotero had this to say about the streamer’s decision:

“During our season two production, Shudder was so pleased with what they were seeing that they asked us to roll right into production on a brand-new third season that will feature some of our most ambitious stories yet.”

While there aren’t many details yet as to what the third block of instalments will cover, we do know that Andrew Bachelor and Ethan Embry will be making appearances.

The program has built a decent fanbase since launching in 2019 with six episodes, before COVID-19-enforced delays pushed back the planned second season from its initial release date of March 2020. However, the creative solution of making animated specials kept Creepshow in the public’s eye last year, and Shudder clearly have confidence in the property going forward.

So far, the project has followed the original movies (excepting the terrible Creepshow 3) by adapting the work of Stephen King alongside some new original content, and work from King’s son Joe Hill. In terms of the former, we’ve received stories based on “Gray Matter” and “Survivor Type,” with other horror icons such as Tom Savini and David J. Schow contributing to the production.

We’re certainly looking forward to seeing what Creepshow has in store for us when it returns to our screens in a couple of months, and given how popular horror appears to be for the major streaming outlets right now, it’s particularly good to see Shudder continue to invest in original scripted programming, and take on some of Stephen King’s so-far-unadapted material. The series’ reliance on practical effects also makes it somewhat unique in the current television landscape, and we’d recommend catching up on the available episodes before April.