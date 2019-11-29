The Simpsons Producer Says The Show Isn’t Ending

The Simpsons has been a staple of the entertainment landscape for decades now. It’s hard to imagine a world without new episodes of the classic animated series, but unfortunately, that’s exactly what fans were forced to do earlier this week when Danny Elfman stated in an interview that the show is coming to an end. As expected, the Internet completely freaked out.

That is, until executive producer Al Jean swooped in on Thanksgiving and gave us all something to be grateful for. He tweeted out the article with a caption that read: “We are all thankful that the following article is NOT TRUE.” Jean didn’t bother giving any follow-up comments on why Elfman might’ve said this, which is good because it really doesn’t matter. What’s important is that he was very wrong and the series will live on for the foreseeable future.

This isn’t the first time the composer has been wrong about The Simpsons, either. During that same interview, he admitted that he never thought the series would be successful. Clearly, he was wrong there and thankfully, he appears to be wrong again now.

When he shocked the world by saying that the show was coming to an end, it was truly surprising for most of us. After all, The Simpsons was just renewed for two additional seasons back in February, carrying it through its thirty-second run. The cultural cornerstone remains the longest-running animated series of all time, too, and one of the longest-running primetime series of all time.

Again, it’s unclear why Elfman would say that it’s ending, but tell us, are you glad that The Simpsons will continue airing new episodes, or do you think it’s finally time for them to wrap things up? Sound off in the comments section down below and let us know what you think.