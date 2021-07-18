New Chucky Photos Tease The Doll’s Return

We’ve been getting a decent amount of new information about Chucky, the Child’s Play franchise television series that’s set to debut later this year. A teaser video came out a few days ago, with the promise of more footage to come soon as part of [email protected] next weekend. Six fresh images have recently been shared for Chucky, and mostly focus on the relationship between the doll and the young lead actor who finds him at a yard sale.

The photos, which you can see below, depict Zackary Arthur’s Jake Webber in various locations with Chucky, including a school hall, what appears to be a dissection in a lab, and possibly a talent contest. In addition, we see what might be Jake at home, and in the process of trying to dump Chucky into a trash bin, echoing similar attempts to dispose of him in the movies.

Chucky creator Don Mancini has developed the Syfy and USA Network production as part of the main plot last visited in Cult of Chucky, which is separate from the continuity of the 2019 reboot. As well as Brad Dourif returning to voice the murderous doll, other familiar characters such as Alex Vincent’s Andy Barclay, and Christine Elise McCarthy’s Kyle are back, as well as Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, and Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine.

From what’s been revealed so far, Chucky will build on the storylines established in the Child’s Play world to date, while also exploring the darker side of a small American town, and Charles Lee Ray’s backstory prior to becoming a serial killer. Given the ways in which the more recent Child’s Play instalments from Mancini have delved into the mythology of Lee Ray and the voodoo “rules” that have become increasingly more flexible in transferring souls between bodies.

The first season of Chucky will arrive on our screens this October 12th, and will be a welcome treat for fans of the long-running property. In the meantime, the full-length trailer should be with us in about a week’s time, so we look forward to seeing a bit more of what to expect from the show.