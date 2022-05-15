SNL takes on the Depp/Heard trial and Twitter thinks the sketch reeked

On May 14’s episode of SNL, the show took aim at the Depp/Heard trial in the cold open of their show. The sketch didn’t exactly take a real side in the matter, but still managed to get flak from various different quarters for how they approached the trial which has become a central facet of current cultural discussions.

The sketch itself parodies the courtroom accusation that Amber Heard defecated in the couple’s bed, with an accompanying video of cast members pretending that they were the house staff that found it. There was an attempt within the skit to make some commentary on the way that this trial has been used as entertainment, shown with the judge pulling out a drink during the video, but Twitter didn’t buy it.

Here is the sketch so you can judge for yourself:

Unearthed surveillance from the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial pic.twitter.com/DFdtE5uarV — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 15, 2022

This particular user expressed a thought echoed by various people – that SNL ended up recreating the very thing it was claiming to critique.

The grotesque SNL skit “parodying” the Depp v heard trial is a direct result of the behaviour of Depp supporters on the internet. This phenomenon of openly mocking & sensationalising domestic violence & s*xual assault on social media is bleeding into every cultural space possible — I Believe Women (@urmumsgf420) May 15, 2022

Honest Trailers and Screen Junkies creator Andy Signore thought the sketch was too much in Heard’s favour by refusing to directly represent Heard or other trial players.

Leave it to #SNL be not only late, but also ignorant and unfunny as they make fun of the Johnny Depp trial… didn’t even have the balls to have any cast member play crying Amber Heard. 🙄 let alone get any of the other trial players right. Lame #JusticeForJohnny pic.twitter.com/XGDyTFt5oa — Andy Signore (@andysignore) May 15, 2022

Queens writer linked this sketch to broader conversations around violence faced by comedians.

Y’all do shit like make fun of a woman’s experience of domestic violence on national television and then are *shocked* that comedians are getting the taste slapped out of their mouths. https://t.co/j0SFSQBCUJ — Kyra Jones (@BlkAssFeminist) May 15, 2022

This is not the first time that SNL has gotten into contested waters over their commentary on the hot political issues of the moment – something that this user brings up:

Not even funny. I also remember when you all mocked Nicole Brown’s murder so not surprising at all. #Sickos 🤢🤮 https://t.co/l5H69iHIjq — River Forever (@forriver) May 15, 2022

Ultimately, how you feel about the sketch is up to you, but it seems like Twitter has made its verdict – and they want they’d have preferred that this idea was flushed down the drain.