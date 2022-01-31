Korean drama Snowdrop is coming to Disney Plus next month, starring Tune in for Love actor Jung Hae-in and Blackpink member Jisoo.

The 16-part original series will be a period piece, exploring the forbidden love between a young couple trapped in a time of political turmoil, according to a press release from Disney.

The plot of the show centers around a young woman that will go against her better judgment to hide a blood-soaked man from his attackers after he suddenly bursts into the women’s dormitory at a university in Seoul. The woman, Jisoo’s Eun Yeong-ro, will risk being expelled to keep the man out of view from the public’s eye and tend to his wounds. But the man has a harrowing secret of his own that could threaten Yeong-ro’s friends and family. In order to overcome these obstacles, the two young lovers will have to work together.

Snowdrop writer Yoo Hyun-mi and director Jo Hyun-tak previously helmed the 2018 thriller Sky Castle.

“Snowdrop is a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love, and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime,” Jo said in a prepared statement. “I hope global audiences find this heartfelt series also gripping and suspenseful as the two come to face their fate.”

The series was previously released in Asia-Pacific regions, having become one of the top five most-watched titles in the majority of those markets on Disney Plus in its first five weeks on the service.

Watch Snowdrop when it hits Disney Plus Feb. 9.